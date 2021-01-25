Logan Paul Doesn’t Know Rules for Superfight

YouTuber Logan Paul doesn’t even know what rules are supposed to be in place for his upcoming boxing exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. next month. That stunning bit of information was revealed by one of Paul’s sparring partners in a recent interview with MyBettingSites.co.uk.

“Floyd Mayweather is keeping people guessing about rule changes until the last minute, we don’t know what to expect,” Paul’s cruiserweight sparring partner Angel Lozano said.

Lozano painted a less-than-stellar picture of the upcoming Fanmio boxing pay-per-view even. In fact, Lozano’s comments about Mayweather vs. Paul imply the event is a hot mess right now.

“The team discussed the size of gloves before, they really don’t know what to expect from this guy Floyd. Floyd Mayweather is that type of guy to keep people guessing to the last minute then he’s going to start making moves,” Lozano said.

Heck, Paul doesn’t even know if there’s a weight limit for the fight.

“I think Logan will weigh around 190-195 pounds in the ring and Floyd will come in around 160, but who knows there could be a weight limit because no way Floyd will want him to come in that heavy. Floyd won’t want him to use [his weight] as an advantage and put on a lot of muscle and lean as much weight as he can on him; they are just waiting to see what happens,” Lozano said.

Of course, all this comes on the heels of last week’s reports that suggested Mayweather vs. Paul would be postponed.

First, MMA Island’s Donagh Corby claimed to have been told by one of Paul’s coaches, Kelvin Moore, that the fight was being rescheduled.

BREAKING: Per Coach Kelvin Moore, the @FloydMayweather and @LoganPaul bout has been rescheduled. I've contacted @fanmio for comment. More to come on @MMAisland — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) January 22, 2021

Later, Boxing247 reported the reason it was being pushed back was a “distinct, lack of interest” in the event.

Paul later did his best to debunk those claims.

“There hasn’t been a fight that’s made this much noise [for] the whole year,” Paul said per Mike Majlak. “Bro, just releasing this s*** went viral as f***.”

You can watch Paul’s full explanation below.

DEBUNKED: Logan Paul debunks rumors that fight with Floyd Mayweather has been postponed. He says coach who said fight was postponed shared something that shouldn’t have been leaked. Logan says fight is happening. pic.twitter.com/BvuqICTJ9p — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 25, 2021

The 25-year-old American stopped short of talking about when Mayweather vs. Paul might take place, but focused only on the fight still going on.

“It’s still going to happen,” Paul said.

Still, fans on social media have noticed for a while now that Mayweather had removed the Fanmio link for the event from his social media profiles.

While Fanmio does still list February 20 as the date for Mayweather vs. Paul pay-per-view bout, there does seem to be some hangups around the event happening.

With the new revelation out today about the two sides not even agreeing on a general set of rules for the fight, it seems there are plenty of things to sort through before the fight can be made.

