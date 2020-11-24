Floyd Mayweather Challenged: ‘You Have No Excuses’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. was challenged to a boxing match over the weekend by YouTuber Logan Paul. Mayweather, 41, recently announced he was set to fight against an undisclosed opponent on an MMA card at Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 28, but now it appears the boxing legend might have more than one megafight on the way.

Paul, 25, posted a fiery video message to Mayweather via Instagram with a caption that says, “it’s a lot of syllables, I get it. But now you have no excuses @floydmayweather”.

“Hey Floyd, I know you’ve had the contract for a while now. At first, I thought you didn’t sign it because you didn’t want one punch to ruin your legacy. But now, I feel like maybe you haven’t signed it because you don’t know how to spell your name. But don’t worry champ I got you. I made you a cheat sheet. This is your name, Floyd Mayweather…”,” Paul said.

The video shows Paul standing in front of Mayweather’s name spelled out in front of him on the wall in large letters.

“Sign the f*****g contract, Floyd,” Paul said.

Looking Back at Last Fights for Mayweather and Paul

Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer. Fellow YouTuber KSI (whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji) defeated Paul via split-decision in a six-round professional boxing match promoted by Matchroom Boxing back in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Mayweather hasn’t competed inside a boxing ring since defeating RIZIN kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match in 2018. Mayweather won via first-round knockout, though the fight didn’t go onto Mayweather’s official boxing record.

In 2017, Mayweather defeated UFC superstar Conor McGregor via 10th-round stoppage. That fight did go onto Mayweather’s official boxing record, and it ran the fighter’s impressive record to 50-0.

