50 Cent vs. Boxing Superstar: ‘I Looked Like a Homeless Person’

Rapper Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, is open to facing retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a celebrity vs. legit boxing legend superfight. Jackson recently shared that bit of information on V-103’s “The Morning Culture” radio show in Atlanta, Georgia.

There’s just one caveat to the whole thing. “Fiddy” isn’t sure he could make weight for the fight.

“I don’t think I could make weight though. I’d fight Floyd (Mayweather) if I could get down there. Or he could just let me not have to get down to 150…I tried it once, I looked like a homeless person,” Jackson said.

Mayweather, 43, last appeared in a legit prizefight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.

But Mayweather also competed the following year in an exhibition boxing bout against RIZIN kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan.

The boxing superstar won both those fights via knockout though only the scrap vs. McGregor went on his official boxing record.

Mayweather is 50-0 with 26 KOs.

Meanwhile, Jackson, 45, has never competed as a professional prizefighter, though he did enjoy a brief stint in the sport as a promoter.

Could 50 Cent vs. Mayweather Really Happen?

While 50 Cent vs. Mayweather seems super unlikely at this point, it’s important to note that Jackson and Mayweather were once close friends who have since become bitter enemies.

Gone are the days of the two popular superstars celebrating each other’s many accomplishments in life.

Heck, these guys don’t even pretend to call each other on their “money phones” anymore.

Today, 50 Cent and Floyd are nowhere near as close as they used to be.

That could mean the two legends decide someday soon to do battle inside a boxing ring to finally settle their longstanding beef.

Perfect Time for 50 Cent vs. Mayweather

There would seem to be no better time for the proposed Mayweather vs. 50 Cent superfight than now.

After all, Mayweather’s planned exhibition bout against YouTuber Logan Paul has just been postponed and could be on the ropes.

Mayweather vs. 50 Cent would be a more than worthy replacement for that planned scrap.

50 Cent vs. Floyd Mayweather?! pic.twitter.com/HkoYg6Yath — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) January 29, 2021

In fact, the friends-turned-enemies storyline almost sells itself as the promotional angle for the fight, and it would seem sure to break all sorts of boxing pay-per-view box records.

Besides, if Mayweather was seriously willing to duke it out against Paul, a 25-year-old athletically gifted YouTuber who would probably outweigh Mayweather by 40 pounds or more on fight night, then surely Mayweather would be willing to let 50 Cent slide on the scale however he sees fit.

None of that matters.

Size only counts in the sport where talent, skill, and ability are all already equal.

50 Cent might be willing to step inside the ring with Mayweather, but he probably wouldn’t last very long in the proposed fight if it ever does down.

Still, it would be a fun event that no one saw coming.

More importantly, bigger rivals that 50 Cent and Mayweather have hugged it out inside the ring after throwing hands against each other.

Maybe the proposed megafight would finally lay their long feud to rest.

