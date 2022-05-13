UFC Legend Says He Could Beat Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov Today

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre believes that he could beat Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomdov today.

The 40-year-old UFC Hall of Famer was recently interviewed on the “Patrick Bet-David Podcast” and he was asked about his fellow mixed martial arts superstars. Although “GSP” has maintained that he’s retired from the sport, he still feels like if he put in a three to six month training camp, he’d get his hand raised over both fighters.

“If I have the motivation to do it, yeah,” St-Pierre said. “I believe so.”

The host, Patrick Bet-David, interjected, asking GSP: “Even at this age, you think you could beat Khabib and Conor?”

“Oh yeah,” GSP continued. “If I have the motivation to go through another training camp.”

Then, St-Pierre confirmed that he doesn’t have the “heart” or “motivation” to get ready for an Octagon battle.

“It’s not the fight, guys,” GSP said. “I don’t want to waste two months of my life doing this. I just don’t want to put me through the stress, through the grind of doing this again.”