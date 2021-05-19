Georges St-Pierre Ready for Megafight: ‘Dream Come True’

Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is ready to get back to action, however it wouldn’t be in the Octagon, rather a boxing ring.

In a May 18 interview with Cinema Blend, “GSP” shared his interest in boxing Oscar De La Hoya, something that Triller and “The Golden Boy” are currently pursuing. However, the match doesn’t appear to be in the cards for St-Pierre and De La Hoya as GSP is still under contract with the UFC.

And according to Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh, UFC president Dana White won’t return his phone calls about borrowing St-Pierre for the megafight. During the UFC 262 post-fight press conference on May 15, White admitted his disinterest in speaking with Triller, or his nemesis De La Hoya.

Because of this, the match may not happen. And GSP appears to have accepted it even though it would have been a “dream come true.”

St-Pierre said via the outlet:

I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight. However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard. Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun.

GSP Believes That a Boxing Bout With De La Hoya Would Be a ‘Pretty Even Matchup’

St-Pierre admitted that he isn’t as good of a boxer as The Golden Boy, who garnered a 39-6 professional record. But because St-Pierre is nearly a decade younger than the 48-year-old boxer and bigger in stature, GSP thinks a match would be competitive. He said via Cinema Blend:

And I don’t have the audacity to pretend that I’m [a] better boxer [than] Oscar De La Hoya was because, when he was in his prime, he’s one of the best that’s ever done it and I come from a different sport. But, take it now because of where we are in our lives. I think it would have been a good matchup between him and I because he’s older than me. Yeah, of course he has a lot more experience than me in boxing. But I’m younger, I’m a little bit bigger. So I think it would’ve made it a pretty even matchup. It could have been fun.

