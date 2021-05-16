UFC’s Dana White Destroys: ‘F****** Go Away!’

Do not ask UFC president Dana White about rival combat sports promoters.

A few days back, Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh said that he is trying to set up a boxing match between Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. However, he’s hit a snag as White won’t answer his phone calls.

“GSP” is under contract with the UFC and would have to get permission from the promotion to box De La Hoya under the Triller banner. Kavanaugh also claimed that White has been negotiating with Jake Paul who has boxed for Triller in his last two matches. “The Problem Child” is currently a free agent.

During the UFC 262 post-fight press conference on May 15, 2021, White was asked about Kavanaugh’s claims.

“Oh my god, don’t even ask me about these idiots,” an annoyed White began. “Who gives a s***? Does anyone give a s***?”

“You think I care what Triller thinks?” the UFC president continued. “I don’t even take their calls. This idiot calls me every day. Texts me every day, ‘Please answer my call. Please talk to me. Why won’t you talk to me?’ Cause I don’t give a f*** about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go f****** do whatever it is you’re doing. Knock yourself out. I could care less.”

White continued, “I have no interest in talking to any of those guys. They can do their thing. Do your thing. Stop talking about me. What do you give a s*** about me, what I’m doing? Go do your thing.”

White said that he “gets it” when asked if he was annoyed that Triller and Jake Paul have been focused on setting up boxing bouts with UFC fighters.

“I get it, but get out of here,” White said. “What are you doing? I don’t even know what you’re doing. What is this thing you’re trying to build? What are you doing? And… what do I have to do with it? Or my guys.”

“Are you starting an MMA organization?”

White Then Took Aim at De La Hoya, Who He Has Bad Blood With

The UFC president Dan De La Hoya have been enemies for years. For example, White called De La Hoya a “cokehead” after “The Golden Boy” promoted an MMA fight featuring a trilogy bout between former UFC light heavyweight champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

At the time of the fight, Liddell was 49 and Ortiz was 44. Ortiz defeated “The Ice Man” by first-round KO.

“And then you’ve got Oscar, this f****** idiot again in the car that night, ‘Come with us and make more money than you’ve ever made in your life.’ We’ve heard that before. Chuck Liddell is here tonight, grab him, ask him if he made more money then he ever made in his whole life when he went with Oscar De La Hoya. You know what I mean?” White continued during the presser.

White Continued His Rant During the UFC 262 Post-Fight Press Conference

White then turned his attention to the media.

“You guys keep asking me about these idiots,” White said. “You guys know they’re a f****** joke but you keep asking me about them, when you know they’re a joke. You know this is bulls***. You know they’re all full of s***.

“But this is what you want,” White said, pointing at himself. “You want me to do this. I tried not to do it! I can’t help myself.”

“But I don’t care what they’re doing. Go. F****** go away. Go do whatever you’re doing. Stop texting me, stop calling me and stop f****** asking the media to ask me things, okay? Beat it. Get lost.”

Watch White’s entire rant below:

