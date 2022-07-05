UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Rejected Podcast Guest

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has one of the biggest platforms in the world with his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, however there’s one name that won’t make the invitation list.

And that’s former United States President Donald Trump.

Rogan was recently featured on the 300th episode of the “Lex Fridman Podcast,” and the two got into talking about the 45th President. Rogan has had political figures on his podcast in the past, including Democrats Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard, as well as former Democrat-turned-leader of the Forward Party Andrew Yang.

But, Rogan won’t entertain having Trump on the “JRE” podcast as he’s “not interested in helping him” should Trump decide to run for the next presidential election. Rogan, who said the Trump era of America has been “weird,” told Fridman: “He’s going to run again.”

“He’s running against a dead man (President Joe Biden). You know what I mean? Biden shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts.”

Then, Rogan asked Fridman if he had seen Biden on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in June.

“He was just rambling,” Rogan continued. “If he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air.”

Rogan Made It Clear That He’s ‘Not a Trump Supporter,’ Recently Said Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Would Work as a Good President’

According to Rogan, he’s received multiple requests to have Trump on his podcast. But, he’s rejected the ex-President “every time.”

Rogan also made it clear that he doesn’t support Trump’s potential campaign.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter,” Rogan said. “In any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said ‘no’ every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan said Americans will look back at the Trump era as a strange time in history. “The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times when people look back historically about the division in this country.”

While speaking with women’s MMA legend Gina Carano at the end of last month during episode No. 1837 of JRE, Rogan said that Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, “would work as a good president.”

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” Rogan said via New York Post. “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”

Rogan Recently Worked as a Commentator for UFC 276 & His Outfit Went Viral

As many fight fans know, Rogan typically works as a UFC color commentator for United States-based pay-per-view events. So, Rogan was at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2 to commentate UFC 276.

Rogan went viral after showing up for the event wearing a suit jacket and tie, something that fans aren’t accustomed to seeing when the popular podcaster is on a UFC broadcast.

The card, which capped off the promotion’s International Fight Week, featured 12 fights which included two title tilts and a presumed middleweight top-contender battle.