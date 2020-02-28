Dana White on Possibly Losing UFC Fans to Donald Trump Friendship

Last week, UFC president Dana White spoke at President Donald Trump’s Rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., He spoke mostly about his friendship with Trump, and he ended his speech by saying, “Trump’s a fighter. He loves this country. He’s doing great things for this country, and we got to win this election again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you.”

TMZ recently asked White if he was worried about losing UFC viewers because of his public friendship with the U.S. President.

Here is the video of the interview:

Dana White 'Doesn't Give a S**t' If He Loses UFC Fans Over Trump Friendship | TMZ SportsDana White says he could "give a s**t" if MMA fans bail on UFC over his friendship with President Trump … telling TMZ Sports, "That's your problem, not mine." SUBSCRIBE — http://tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB and more! Subscribe to TMZ Sports on YouTube for the latest news, exclusive interviews, clips from TMZ Sports on FS1 and videos of your favorite athletes and celebs. Need More TMZ? TMZ Sports Website: http://tmz.me/jMBERbb LIKE TMZ on Facebook! http://tmz.me/9sGB00a FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://tmz.me/9LeeNWQ FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://tmz.me/ep7d8Bn TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://tmz.me/ccuirUZ TMZ is on iOS! http://tmz.me/ecOjgiH TMZ is on Android! http://tmz.me/pkwieRA Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://tmz.me/UsxYCvE Check out TMZ, TMZ Live, and toofab! TMZ: http://tmz.me/fPrTwZt Subscribe! TMZ: http://tmz.me/wONe5NO TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/GxCXCfl Subscribe! TMZ Live: http://tmz.me/cLxA82p Toofab: http://tmz.me/dsXztns Subscribe! toofab: http://tmz.me/VeVLMmi https://www.youtube.com/c/tmzsports 2020-02-28T14:26:09.000Z

When the TMZ reporter asked White if he was worried about losing viewers because of his relationship with Trump, White said, “I can give a s**t. I don’t give a s**t. If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem not mine.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dana White & Donald Trump Have Known Each Other for Decades

White’s speech at Trump’s rally in Colorado Springs on February 20 was mostly about his relationship with the U.S. President.

White told the President’s supporters that he and Trump have known each other for 20 years and that they have become even better friends since Trump assumed office. White said, “This guy is so loyal and such a good friend.”

The UFC president also said, “I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn’t see. And the people who surround me every day see how this man treats me as a friend and other people he’s friends with.”

READ NEXT: UFC President Dana White Gives Speech at Donald Trump Rally [WATCH]