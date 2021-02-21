Joe Rogan and More React To Historic KO [WATCH]

UFC color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan praised UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for becoming the all-time leader in KOs over the weekend. Rogan posted his congratulations to Lewis a day after the 36-year-old scored his devastating KO victory over Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19.

If you missed the dramatic come-from-behind KO victory, or just want to watch it again, you can see it below.

DERRICK LEWIS. MY GOODNESS 😱😱pic.twitter.com/lJYlxqeJjs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2021

Lewis now holds the record for most KOs in UFC history at 12.

Rogan posted, “Congrats to the great and powerful @thebeastufc on tying the all-time KO list and being the heavyweight with the most knockouts ever. If you haven’t seen his ferocious victory last night, it’s not for the faint of heart…”.

Lewis is one of the most devastating punchers in UFC history.

The Derrick Lewis KO was so insane that a man grew out of Bisping's backpic.twitter.com/v6WkRKAygP — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 21, 2021

The immediate reaction of Lewis to his own massive KO was to channel WWE’s D-Generation X.

Derrick Lewis hit em with the 'SUCK IT!' afterwards toopic.twitter.com/ksok2MuTFg — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 21, 2021

He continued to channel pro wrestling during the post-fight press conference.

Blaydes went out like a light just as soon as that devastating uppercut landed, but Lewis explained the reason he keeps punching until the referee tells him to stop is so that he avoids epic comebacks from his opponents such as those made by WWE’s Undertaker.

Derrick Lewis has seen how that story goes 😅 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/SQGWV4NKbG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Lil Wayne and Rachel McCarson React to KO

Of course, Rogan and Lewis weren’t the only people to be impressed with the KO. In fact, it was kind of hard to find someone who wasn’t impressed with the KO victory, at least among the many people who follow MMA>

Rapper Lil Wayne seemed super impressed with what he saw from Lewis.

Fkn Black Beast!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

Dat man said dats herb dean fault!🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂

Man slime is still unconscious as I write dis!!! Bruh I been tellin y’all bout D Lewis since bak bak! Mannnnnn Dana I told u I gotta see dat man live bruh!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

Rachel from Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel also liked what she way.

Speaking of Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel, you can watch an entire show dedicated to the dramatic KO win for Lewis below.

Reactions: Derrick Lewis Upsets UFC Vegas 19We watched UFC Vegas 19 and have reactions for Derrick Lewis' massive KO win over Curtis Blaydes. But we first we share that we had a little argument right before starting this convo and that we also survived Winter Storm Uri. Enjoy! #realtalkwithkelseyandrachel #ufcvegas19 #ufc Please LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE! It helps the channel grow!… 2021-02-21T07:13:03Z

UFC and BMF Champs React to KO

Ex-UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier declared Lewis had “the most power ever.”

The Black Beast!!!!!! @Thebeast_ufc has the most power ever — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 21, 2021

UFC “BMF” champ and fan-favorite welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal posted his thoughts, too.

Heavyweight KO Artists React to KO

Lewis is one of the contenders in the heavyweight division, and some of the other best fighters and hardest hitters in the weight class offered post-KO credit to the tough Texan, too.

Francis Ngannou posted about the takedown attempt by Blaydes that led to the KO.

Curtis went straight into this one👀, after all the setup he did.#UFCVegas19 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 21, 2021

Jair Rozenstruik was awestruck by the punch.

Top MMA Journalists React to KO

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwnai, the win made Lewis the biggest underdog winner in a main event UFC fight in a long while.

Derrick Lewis (+350) pulls off the biggest upset in a UFC main event since Michael Bisping (+400) beat Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 21, 2021

It was one of the most devastating knockouts in UFC history, and it’s sure to be on the short-list for KO of the year in 2021.

Amazing KO by Derrick Lewis. 🙌 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 21, 2021

More Reactions to Epic KO

round 1 Derrick Lewis vs round 2 Derrick Lewis: #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/lLDI6P8Vga — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 21, 2021

Curtis Blaydes when Derrick Lewis “just stands up” from the bottom of top mount for the 4th time: pic.twitter.com/BTFWb2WjBr — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) February 19, 2021

