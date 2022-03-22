Video Emerges of UFC Stars Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington’s ‘Fight’

Multiple clips have been shared online of the altercation between UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Florida-based sports radio host Andy Slater originally reported on Monday night that a fight had taken place between the two mixed martial artists at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

“SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach,” he tweeted. “Police have been called.”

Multiple outlets have confirmed with sources that an altercation did take place on March 21 at the restaurant. And TMZ has provided video that further shows something went down between Masivdal and “Chaos.”

The video, which you can watch below via the YouTube embed, shows “Gamebred” being held back by two individuals as he comes at Masvidal. Then, Masvidal walks off. Next, you’ll see a clip of Covington in the aftermath of the incident, standing around multiple police officers. Watch below: