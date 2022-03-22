Video Emerges of UFC Stars Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington’s ‘Fight’

Video Emerges of UFC Stars Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington’s ‘Fight’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington

Getty Colby Covington (top) looks to the referee during his welterweight fight with Jorge Masvidal during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Multiple clips have been shared online of the altercation between UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Florida-based sports radio host Andy Slater originally reported on Monday night that a fight had taken place between the two mixed martial artists at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

“SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach,” he tweeted. “Police have been called.”

Multiple outlets have confirmed with sources that an altercation did take place on March 21 at the restaurant. And TMZ has provided video that further shows something went down between Masivdal and “Chaos.”

The video, which you can watch below via the YouTube embed, shows “Gamebred” being held back by two individuals as he comes at Masvidal. Then, Masvidal walks off. Next, you’ll see a clip of Covington in the aftermath of the incident, standing around multiple police officers. Watch below:


Jorge Masvidal Held Back From Colby Covington After Alleged Fight, Video Shows | TMZ SportsJorge Masvidal yelled at Colby Covington and needed to be held back by several men following their alleged fight outside of a Miami hotspot on Monday night … new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the clip, you can see as Covington, wearing a tan shirt and grey pants, retreated back into Papi Steak,…2022-03-22T15:11:47Z

 

Read More
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x