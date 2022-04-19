Jorge Masvidal Talks About UFC Enemy Colby Covington For First Time Since Arrest

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal spoke publicly about Colby Covington for the first time since his arrest last month.

Masvidal was featured on the newest episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. It was his first interview since an alleged altercation between him and Covington at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

Masvidal was arrested and charged after Covington accused “Gamebred” of attacking him out of nowhere, punching him twice in the face, which led to “Chaos” suffering a fractured tooth and injured wrist. Covington also claimed his Rolex was damaged by Masvidal.

Masvidal entered a written plea of not guilty and he’s set for a court appearance later this month, MMA Fighting reported.

During the “Impaulsive” podcast, Masvidal was asked for his thoughts on the viral Oscar moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s hair loss, and the actor walked on stage and slapped the comedian.

Specifically, the podcast hosts wanted to know whether or not Masvidal thought Smith’s slap was warranted.

With obvious parallels between the Smith/Rock situation and the alleged incident between Masvidal and Covington, Gamebred didn’t give his take. Instead, he invoked the fifth amendment.

“[Because] of some current situation, I’m going to plead the fifth right now,” Masvidal laughed.

Paul pressed Masvidal a bit, asking: “What kind of current situations?”

“Ah, some situation I won’t even mention right now,” Masvidal answered.

Masvidal Was ‘F****** Irrate’ After UFC 272 Loss to Covington

Masvidal did talk about his loss to Covington, however. The two competed at UFC 272 last month and Chaos utilized his wrestling to control Masvidal for large portions of the five-round affair, earning him the win via unanimous decision.

“I was f****** irrate,” Masvidal said when asked how he felt after the fight. “I was upset. And I just like to be in isolation when I get like that. It’s just better for me. Take a couple days to figure it out.”

Gamebred said he came up with a plan during those days. The 37-year-old knows he needs to work on his wrestling above anything else, and he’s going to enlist friends from Penn State to help him with it.

Masvidal said during the interview that he didn’t have a comeback opponent in mind, and that he plans on competing for at least two to three more years.