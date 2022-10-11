Jorge Masvidal Could Deny Top Contender UFC Title Shot for Grudge Fight

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards would not mind giving a title shot to Jorge Masvidal over the potential top contender.

In August, Edwards scored a historic upset win over former pound-for-pound king and 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman in his latest outing at UFC 278. ‘Rocky’ pulled off an incredible comeback in the final minute of the bout when he landed a brutal kick to the head that had Usman out cold on the canvas. Edwards became only the second British UFC title holder, with former middleweight champion and Hall of Famer Michael Bisping being the first.

Given how dominant ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had been during his reign at the top, Dana White, president of the UFC, indicated an immediate third fight between Edwards and Usman seemed the most likely option next.

There is currently no concrete timeline for the title rematch, but the latest developments point to a big fight in the UK sometime in early 2023.

Edwards ‘Definitely’ Wants To Fight Masvidal

In an interview with Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports, Edwards talked about his desire to face his longtime rival Masvidal and expanded on the difficulties in making the matchup. He also shared his thoughts on the possibility of competing against Conor McGregor, with whom he shares the same management team.

“Masvidal is one I definitely want to have. Because he keeps losing it’s difficult to make sense for the company to, even for the fans to sell it,” said Edwards. “I know it will probably sell for the backstory of it. Conor would be one that would be easy to make but we got the same management team. But yeah, I think for me, whoever comes, comes you know.”

Edwards had previously stated that he would be willing to settle his differences with ‘Gamebred’ inside the octagon and reiterated his position, sharing his coach advised him against it.

“If it’s the number one contender, then that’s what it is. If Masvidal goes out and gets a big win, then that’s the fight I want. I even said it, ‘I’ll give him the belt before that.’ Then my coach was like, ‘no don’t do it. He doesn’t deserve it.’ I was acting off emotions. So yeah we are cool with the number one contenders or the money fights. For me, it doesn’t matter. I believe that I am the best. I’ve been saying that I’m the best from the day so whoever comes, comes.”

Edwards Would Prefer Masvidal Over Khamzat Chimaev

When asked if people criticized him for picking the money fight over the potential top contender Khamzat Chimaev, Edwards detailed his history of getting paired up with the rising prospect to argue that he would make the right decision for himself.

“No because I’ve been matched up with Khamzat about four times. That’s out of the question. For me, I do what’s good for my career.”

Edwards believes his honest approach to the sport earned him his status and has no plans to play a persona or gimmick now that he’s the champion.

“I’ve been doing it on my own pace all this time. But everyone’s saying now you need to create a character, you need to do this and that. I’ve been true to myself and I think that’s why my story resonates so much with other people because I’m not a character. I’m being honest with you, I approach the game honestly.

“That’s why so many people are now showing love. They understand my story because there’s many people that come from struggles and similar backgrounds like me.”