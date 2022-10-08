UFC Boss Dana White Delivers Classic Rant on ‘Crybaby’ Nelk Boys Dispute

UFC president Dana White issued a signature rant aimed at Bob Menery after getting roped into the feud with Nelk Boys.

Nelk Boys, a Canadian-American-based internet influencer group, have gained massive attention on social media with their prank videos and popular podcast show, “Full Send.” They regularly collaborate with the UFC and frequent many events, including the International Fight Week marquee card of UFC 276. The group and its founder Kyle Forgeard have developed a close friendship with White through their work together, but an inner falling out got him dragged into the crew’s dispute.

Former Nelk Boys member, Menery, had a falling out with the group, claiming that Forgeard cut himself out of the brand once it began to yield a good level of financial success. He recently aired his frustrations with a montage video of guests on the podcast show, and Forgeard, praising Menery during his time as a host. The clip featured White, who did not take too kindly to getting involved in the ongoing row.

White took to his Instagram to deliver a classic ‘Dana White’ rant targeting Menery and revealed that he had given him $50,000 as a token for connecting him with Forgeard.

“@bobmenery Keep me out of your crybaby bulls**t,” he wrote. “You are an absolute puss and I told u that and u are delusional and blew the biggest opportunity of ur life now move on like a big boy. Yes u introduced me and @kyle then f**kin cried about it forever so i gave u 50k. So u would STFU so now STFU. It’s embarrassing.”

Menery Claims He Was Treated Unfairly

Menery made his case in the video, alleging a violation of their agreement, with him not receiving multiple items he got promised. He also took issue with Forgeard adding fuel to the fire by spreading rumors that Menery was the one who set up Colby Covington to get assaulted by Jorge Masvidal outside of a Miami steakhouse in March after their clash at UFC 272.

“It’s actually really comical that he could even try to spin this in any way, shape, or form. Guys, I will resort to this okay?” Menery said. “When Kyle and I went into a partnership, we made a commitment and a promise to each other regardless of how successful the show is. If the show’s successful it’s going to make a lot of money. I had a portion of that money, but I was also promised multiple multiple multiple things that just never came to fruition.

“Was danced around for months and months and months. At the same time, used my name, dragged through the mud. Telling people I set up Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal and all this sh*t. It was a bald-faced lie.”

White Faced Heat for Gifting Forgeard $250,000

In July, White received criticism from some for gifting over $250,000 in cash to Forgeard for his birthday. His critics lashed out at him for splurging out for his friends but not resolving issues about low fighter pay.

White hit back at the detractors in a fiery response defending his actions.

“Let me set this record straight,” White said via MMA Junkie. “First of all, all these people on the internet – go f*ck yourselves. Ok. I spend my money however the f*ck I want to spend my money. Mind your own f*cking business.

“No. 2, if you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done as far as how they’re handling and a lot of other things that they’ve done, those kids have never asked me for anything, ever. They’ve never asked me for anything, and they couldn’t be better people. Kyle has done so many things for me. Believe me, the $250,000 that I gave him for his birthday, it does not cover the amount of things that kid has done for me.”