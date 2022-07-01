UFC Star Threatens to ‘Dump’ Ben Askren on His ‘F****** Head’

UFC welterweight star Kevin Holland said he would “dump” Ben Askren on his head after “Funky’s” latest comments.

When speaking with “The Schmo,” Askren shared his “conspiracy” theory about Holland. Several times, “Trailblazer” has been in a situation where he’s stopped a crime, like when he dealt with a shooter in Houston earlier this year and, most recently, when he “chased a crackhead” to stop a potential robbery before his fight at UFC Austin.

Well, a “part of” Askren believes Holland could be “paying people to act wild” so Trailblazer can step in as a hero.

“Part of me almost thinks, and this is my conspiracy theorist side, like, is he just paying people to act wild so he can be this vigilante? Because what [are the] chances?” Askren said via MMA News.

“I have never witnessed a crime in action and then tracking someone down. I haven’t ever seen it happen.”

Holland Responds to Askren’s Comments, Says He Would Face Funky In a Jiu-Jitsu Competition

Holland also spoke with The Schmo, and he reacted to Askren’s comments. In short, he refuted Funky’s claim and then said he’d battle the former two-time NCAA Division I national champion in a jiu-jitsu competition.

“I mean, man, look. The same way you see squirrels rob raccoons out there in the woods, is the same way I see people rob people out here in the streets,” Holland said via MMA News. “I just got tired of watching it my man, just the way you got tired of watching them squirrels and raccoons. You probably pull a little frisbee out and go ‘boom, boom.’ Same thing, same bang, same shwang, man.

“Just stay in your lane, ’cause we all know I will do a jiu-jitsu match with you and I’ll probably dump you on your f*****’ head.”

Askren retired from mixed martial arts following back-to-back defeats to Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal in the UFC. He laced up boxing gloves last year and fought Jake Paul during a Triller event, however he was taken out via first-round TKO.

Funky is the former Bellator and ONE 170-pound champion and he boats a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-2.

Holland Wants to Fight Nate Diaz & Stephen Thompson in the Next Few Months

On the other end, Holland, a BJJ blackbelt, moved down to welterweight from middleweight and has rattled off two back-to-back wins in 2022. He finished Alex Oliveira via TKO in March and tapped Tim Means with a D’Arce choke on June 18. Holland is 23-7 as a pro.

Holland is eyeing two fights in the 170-pound division next. First, he wants to battle UFC superstar Nate Diaz this month, and then he wants to meet fan-favorite combatant Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in September.

That’s what he told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin in a recent interview.

Although Diaz hasn’t publicly shown interest in fighting Trailblazer, Wonderboy has. He told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn that he’s looking to fight a striker like Holland, or even Michel Pereira. There’s been no word from the UFC about the potential match-up, however.