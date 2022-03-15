UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooter at Houston Restaurant

Fan-favorite UFC fighter Kevin Holland stopped a shooter at a Houston, Texas, restaurant, according to police and Holland’s social media.

An unnamed man yielded a gun and fired it in the air at Ra Sushi around 11:30 p.m. on March 14, 2022, which is located at the Highland Village shopping mall in the city. Police told Heavy that they received multiple calls about a shooting in progress, but by the time they responded, the man had been detained by two citizens eating at the restaurant.

Heavy was told that there were no reports of any injuries, and there were approximately 40 to 50 patrons dining at Ra Sushi. The man fired one shot in the air hitting the ceiling, which prompted Holland and fellow mixed martial artist Patrick Robinson to jump into action, taking away his gun and backpack, while subduing him until officers arrived.

According to police, the man was wanted for failing to appear in court to be tried for a criminal mischief misdemeanor. Police identified the man as a 24-year-old Hispanic male. Heavy was listed possible charges that the man could face, including possession of a stolen weapon and discharging a gun in a municipality.









Robinson Recounted What Happened at Ra Sushi









Speaking after the incident, Robinson gave his take on what happened. He said that they were eating at Ra Sushi with a few others and then all of a sudden they heard a “pop.”

“Everybody started getting down,” Robinson said. “Next thing you know, me and my buddy (Holland), we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him, and then called the police. Police came, got him. At that was the end of the story right there.”

They knew right away it was a gunshot, and their instincts took over, Robinson said.

“We just quickly hopped on it, got to the shooter, got him down,” Robinson continued. “He had a backpack on him. We got the backpack away from him because we didn’t know what was in the backpack. And pretty much everything went well from there.”

Holland Reacted to the Incident Via Social Media, Didn’t Interview With an Outlet

That evening, Holland posted a video via Instagram Story reacting to the incident alongside Robinson. “Pat, it was tripping tonight?” Holland said in the video.

Panning the camera to the parking lot where several police vehicles are seen, Holland continued: “They got a shoot out in this b****.” Holland also said that he declined to do an interview with a media organization. Watch the video below:

This was Kevin Holland's reaction shortly after he and a friend took down a gunman Monday night at a restaurant in Houston. Full story: https://t.co/OynF23aZqi (🎥 @Trailblaze2top / @ko_reps) pic.twitter.com/YxN2WdtPXI — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 15, 2022

The next morning, “Trailblazer” wrote via Instagram Story (h/t MMAJunkie.com): “I laugh a lot even when things aren’t funny. I smile when I should frown. Super blessed and thankful to see today. Kiss ya kids, hug ya family and treat random people with care. You never know what a mfer may be going through.”

Holland is coming off his successful return to welterweight. He fought Alex Oliveira during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, and he finished the Brazilian via second-round TKO.

