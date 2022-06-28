Jake Paul’s Next Boxing Match in Jeopardy After ‘Massive Shock’

Social media superstar Jake Paul is supposed to box Tommy Fury on Saturday, August 6 in New York City, however “TNT’s” travel issues may derail the fight.

The younger half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was supposed to board a plane in London on Tuesday to fly over to the United States for a press conference to promote the fight.

However, he was stopped by Homeland Security and denied boarding.

According to TMZ, “Fury family’s relationship with a major Irish crime boss is what’s keeping Tommy from entering the United States, with U.S. officials placing a travel ban on any fighters, managers and promoters with ties to the wanted man.

“Daniel Kinahan — who helped found the MTK Global boxing promotions company that previously repped Tyson Fury — is accused of running a massive drug and firearms trafficking operation in Europe, and is currently on the run from authorities.”

Fury Said It Was a ‘Massive Shock’ to Him & His Team, ‘Needs to Be Resolved’

‼️ Tommy Fury has revealed that he's been denied entry to the US for the Jake Paul press conference, putting their fight in major doubt… [📽️ @TommyTNTFury] pic.twitter.com/vMN78sTudc — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 28, 2022

Fury took to social media to explain the situation. In short, Fury was not expecting to get stopped by Homeland Security and he’s “trying to resolve it.”

“I wanted to come on here and set the record straight before anybody else tries to,” Fury said via MMA Junkie. “Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out, and as soon as I entered the airport, I got pulled to one side, and I was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied, and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.

“I can stand here, and I say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA.

“I’ve been training for the fight and like I said, that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue why they didn’t allow me to travel today, and neither any of my team nor my lawyers. So now I’m having to go to the embassies and all this sort of stuff trying to resolve it, and I’m in the middle of training. I don’t know why this has happened today. It’s a massive shock to me and my whole team. Obviously, it’s a matter that needs to be resolved. These government issues are a lot bigger than the fight right now, and I’m just trying to get it sorted.”

Paul Is ‘Doing Everything In’ His ‘Power’ to ‘Solve’ Fury’s ‘Latest Excuse’

Paul (5-0) and Fury (8-0) were supposed to box in December, however TNT pulled out of the match with a rib injury. “The Problem Child” doesn’t want the boxing bout to fall apart again, and he took to Twitter on Tuesday to say he’s “doing everything” he can to ensure they battle at Madison Square Garden this summer.

“Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out,” Paul tweeted. “My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b****.”

Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch. #TommyFumbles — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 28, 2022

Because Fury couldn’t fly out of Heathrow Airport, Wednesday’s press conference has been postponed.

“Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury and his team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow airport on Monday,” Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions Twitter account posted on Tuesday.