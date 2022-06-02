Jorge Masvidal Calls for ‘Biggest Fight in UFC History’

Two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal believes if he battles Conor McGregor, it could be the “biggest fight” in the promotion’s history.

“Gamebred” was featured on Wednesday’s episode of “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, and he shared his desire to fight McGregor. The two have gone back and forth throughout the years. Most recently, Masvidal accused “Notorious” of taking steroids and McGregor called his fellow superstar “an absolute pigeon brain.”

The two don’t see eye to eye and one thing remains clear: McGregor and Masvidal are two of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and a fight between them would be big business for the promotion.

But, according to Masvidal, he doesn’t think McGregor will sign on the dotted line.

“He just wants to stay relevant,” Masvidal said to Helwani via MMA Mania. “I’m still a hot topic while this b****a** is on his couch sniffing coke or whatever the f*** he’s doing. He wants to stay relevant so he takes shots, but he’s not going to fight. The UFC has offered him this fight, as you and me both know this could be the biggest fight in UFC history, why would he not want to cash in on that paycheck? Because he knows I’m going to beat the f*** out of him. I’m not a wrestler so if I beat him it really looks bad for his brand because I’m only going to beat him only way, f****** in his face, standing up, punching him, knocking his a** out. It’s not going to be good for the Conor brand or his cheapa** whiskey.”

Masvidal Claimed McGregor Tried to Fight Him at 155 Pounds

According to Masvidal, McGregor has tried in the past to fight Masvidal at lightweight instead of welterweight.

“So that little b**** has to do what he has to do and take to Twitter and talk s***, but when they offer him the contract he says stupid f****** things that can’t happen,” Masvidal said. “He wants me to go down to 155, for starters. I’m not going to go down to 155 for this c***sucker, you’ve fought at 170, why am I going down to 155? I haven’t been in that weight class for five, six years I can’t physically make it anywhere.”

Masvidal Compared His Success Against Nate Diaz to McGregor’s

Both Masvidal and McGregor have fought Nate Diaz, and Gamebred pointed out how much more dominant he was against him. They fought for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt in 2019 and he defeated Diaz via doctor’s stoppage after the third round.

Before Diaz suffered the fight-ending cut, Gamebred had won all three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.

On the other end, McGregor fought Diaz twice in 2016, losing the first bout via rear-naked choke and winning the second by majority decision.

“He (McGregor) wants to do things that are just not real and then he wants to talk s***,” Masvidal continued. “I’ll entertain the s***-talking from time to time when I get bored but we both know he’s not fighting nobody. Dana White called it a long-a** time ago, I’m too much man, too much size as Dana says and it’s stuck with him.

“At the same time, he can’t do anything about it. He knows when we get in there we are both striking it up I’m going to crack his a**. Everyone saw how his fights with Nate [Diaz] went and then you see my fight with Nate and I made Nate dance and drop to the f****** floor and grab his stomach and pray to God. Conor knows I got f****** power and I’m not going to get tired throwing blows.”