Khamzat Chimaev & Streaking UFC Fighter Agree on Twitter to October Clash

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and streaking Belal Muhammad appear all-in on a clash in October.

Chimaev (11-0) is currently ranked No. 3 in the talent-stacked 170-pound division, and “Remember the Name” sits at No. 5, as per the official UFC standings.

Chimaev, who is coming off an all-time classic battle against Gilbert Burns in April at UFC 273, called out Muhammad via Twitter on June 9. “I will fight you if you don’t take the Palestinian flag into battle @bullyb170,” Chimaev wrote.

Shortly after, Muhammad replied to Chimaev. “Respect bro ..Il bring a flag for you too and we both fight FOR Palestine.. I can’t bring the flag down to battlefield anymore even if I wanted to. But… دمي فلسطيني (three Palestinian flags).”

Then, Chimaev suggested they scrap in Abu Dhabi which may host UFC 281 in October.

Sharing a fist emoji, Muhammad accepted Chimaev’s challenge. “Deal,” he tweeted back.

But, just because the two agreed to fight via the social media platform, doesn’t mean the UFC will schedule the bout. And there has been no word from the promotion about linking these two combatants.

The fight makes sense from a divisional standpoint, however. Both are ranked in the top five, are coming off wins and they haven’t fought the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, yet.

Muhammad (21-3, 1 NC) is unbeaten in his last eight bouts, and Chimaev has never tasted defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.

Muhammad Called Out Colby Covington After His Latest Win

Remember the Name was originally eyeing a bout with No. 1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington. After his unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque in April, Muhammad called out “Chaos.”

“I’m going to stop calling for the champ,” Muhammad said to UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier during the UFC on ESPN 34 broadcast. “Because nobody wants to call me, give me that shot. So let me get the big-mouth ‘Karen’ Colby Covington, who’s out here calling out fifty-fivers. Come and fight a real 70 pounder, you coward. I’m a real 70 pounder. I’m winning fights. I’m not [Jorge] Masvidal off of two losses. I’m not [Tyron] Woodley off of five losses. I’m ‘Bully B,’ I’m off of seven wins.

“Come and fight a real challenge, coward.”

Muhammad Said He’d Make Covington ‘Look Really Stupid’

Muhammad spoke with MMA Fighting ahead of his headlining fight with Luque. And he said that he wouldn’t shy away from meeting Covington in the trash-talking department.

Go against me,” Muhammad said. “If the UFC offers me that next after I get this win, I’m going to take it right away just because my style matches up perfectly with his. Just to be able to slap that kid would be the best thing ever. If it’s the build-up and he wants to talk, I’ll make him look dumb, because his trash talk is so dumb and it’s pre-written.

“If it’s live, we’re going back and forth, I’m going to make him look really stupid when he’s trying to use his little over the edge thing. I don’t take anything personally. I’m just going to come back at you harder.

“That’s one of the guys I’ve always wanted. Stylistically, I match up with him and outside for the build-up, I’ll definitely outclass him.”