UFC World Reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s Epic Battle With Gilbert Burns

Top welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went to war at UFC 273, and in the end, “Borz” kept the hype train alive.

They battled during the featured bout on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, and the contest delivered in a big way. There were a lot of unknowns heading in Saturday night, specifically because of the mystery surrounding Chimaev’s skillset and deepwater grit.

Fans and analysts knew Chimaev was a force to be reckoned with, especially after his back-to-back first-round destructive victories over Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert. However, it was unclear if Borz could handle the welterweight elite, like Burns.

Well, Chimaev proved that he can. It was a grueling back-and-forth fight that saw both men battered and bruised, and it lasted all three rounds. And as history has it, the judges gave the fight to Borz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Here are some of the best reactions from the UFC and combat sports world:

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “Khamzat passed the test, who should be next for Borz?”

Ex-UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier tweeted: “Respect! Great Fight!!”

MMA betting analyst Luca Fury tweeted: “Khamzat Chimaev’s striking defense is poor. He just puts his hands up in the classic boxing guard while standing completely stationary and not even moving his head at all. He’s wide open to counters when exchanging too.”

Boxing trainer and combat sports analyst Teddy Atlas tweeted: “Test passed. Chimaev is real! What a way to prove yourself. Wow!”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: “Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas!”

“Morning Kombat” host Luke Thomas tweeted: “So, how good is Khamzat Chimaev? Not invincible, but he’s a title contender. And if he can keep progressing, there is simply no doubt he will be champion.”

Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted: “Holy shit. What a fight!!! Burns/Chimaev.”

Holy shit.

What a fight!!!

Conor McGregor’s training partner and 2-0 mixed martial artist Dillon Danis wrote: “baby b**** Khamzat Chimaev imagine what i would do to you little talking a** b****.”

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King tweeted: “That fight showed Khamzat Chimaev is legit – more than a 15-second knockout would’ve. He faced adversity and showed he can adjust. That is an absolute, positive of a championship caliber fighter. And now he’s proven he has it.”