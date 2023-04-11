Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Potential Fight Revealed by MMA Insider

Chael Sonnen has announced that highly-touted UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev could be facing Paulo Costa as the middleweight co-main event of a UFC card in Abu Dhabi this year.

Chael Sonnen: UFC Keeping Chimaev & Costa ‘on Ice’

The fight promoter, analyst, and former UFC fighter appeared on ‘The MMA Hour‘ on April 10, telling Ariel Helwani, “My understanding is that [Chimaev] is going to fight Paulo Costa — They’ve even got a date, they’re going out [to] Abu Dhabi.”

Sonnen didn’t disclose the date, but the UFC announced its next event in Abu Dhabi to be UFC 294 on October 21. The card is set to be “headlined by a highly anticipated championship title bout.”

The fight is “a co-main event,” Sonnen specified. “Three rounds instead of five.”

Sonnen elaborated on the fight card, “[Islam Makhachev as the headliner]. Now the relevance to [Makhachev] on top of the [card] is [Makhachev] is going to fight the winner of [Charles Oliveira] and [Beneil Dariush], and that’s still three weeks away (at UFC 288).

“So that means the card that I’m referencing out in Abu Dhabi, and the placement at co-main event — we’re four [or] five months away in a best case scenario!” Sonnen exclaimed. “So it looks like we’re going to keep [Chimaev vs. Costa] on ice.”

Islam Makhachev Set on Defending Title in Abu Dhabi in October

Makhachev expressed his eagerness for his next opponent after the events of UFC 286 on March 19, taking to Twitter to call out welterweight champion Leon Edwards with a direct and confident statement: “I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi.”

I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi 👊🏼 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023

Though many fans expect Makhachev to face the winner of the lightweight title eliminator bout between No.1 Oliveira vs. No.4 Dariush at UFC 288 on May 9.

Khamzat Chimaev & Paulo Costa Feud to Fuel the Fire Ahead of Potential Abu Dhabi Clash

The feud between Costa and Chimaev first made headlines in September 2022, when the two fighters were recorded having a war of words in the UFC Performance Institute.

“Did you say you [want to] f— me up?” Chimaev shouted to Costa. The Brazilian replied, “You want to fight me? Okay, let’s go.” Tantalizing the Chechen fighter.

“You Brazilian p—y,” Chimaev exclaimed, as members of his team held him back. “[Israel Adesanya] f—ed your ass,” Chimaev brought up Costa’s defeat to Adesanya. Tensions elevated, “You’re a p—y when I’m here.” Chimaev gloated as Costa strolled away.

Costa would later appear on ‘The Triple C & The Schmo Show‘ on September 10, 2022. After finding out that Chimaev had left his hat from a prior interview, Costa snatched the garment and shoved it in his underwear, thoroughly rubbing it on his crotch.

“Chimaev, I got your hat. I will give you [your hat back]. Just let me know when, where, and I can give [it back to you]. Come to your friend, me, Paulo Costa, and I will give [it to you],” Costa puts the hat down his pants again and repeats his actions from before, “I got your hat!”

Costa followed up on his antics with that hat by Tweeting a video of himself wearing the hat “Do you guys recognize this hat?”

Do you guys recognize this hat? 🧢 😂 Lolll pic.twitter.com/TwxagjalrT — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 10, 2022

Chimaev didn’t reply to Costa’s taunts, but the latter fighter didn’t let him forget what happened. Costa appeared on ‘The MMA Hour‘ on September 20, 2022, and sent a message to his adversary.

“He’s all hype. I stole some of his hype; I stole his [night’s sleep]; I stole his cap; I stole his main event fight,” Costa credited his own actions as the reason Chimaev missed weight for UFC 279 and was demoted to the co-main event. “Chimaev you need to do something motherf—er, I stole everything that you had!”‘

