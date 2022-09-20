Paulo Costa Rips Into UFC Foe Khamzat Chimaev With Daring Challenge

UFC superstar Paulo Costa fired shots at Khamzat Chimaev and issued a daring challenge for him.

Costa is coming off an impressive victory over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278 last month. He snapped his two-fight skid to get back to winning ways as he looked to get closer to a title shot. After the win, Costa resumed training at UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chimaev was scheduled to headline UFC 279 opposite fan favorite Nate Diaz on Sep. 10. However, he missed weight by a massive seven and a half pounds and had to get pulled out of the main event spot for an updated catchweight contest with Kevin Holland. ‘Borz’ scored another dominant first-round finish over Holland without absorbing a single significant strike.

During the build-up to his fight, Chimaev crossed paths with Costa, who was working on his grappling chops with Jake Shields, at the PI in Vegas. The two nearly came to blows in a heated altercation that appeared to stem from comments that ‘Borrachinha’ previously made online.

Costa recently made an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani. When asked about who he would want in the final fight of his current deal with the promotion, Costa pointed towards Chimaev, arguing that ‘Borz’ needed to retaliate.

“Yeah, Chimaev. Because he’s on hype, I stole some of his hype, I stole his night’s sleep, I stole his cap, I stole his main event fight, I stole everything. Chimaev, you need to do something motherf*****. I stole everything that you had. Your hat’s right there. I stole your night’s sleep, I stole your weigh-ins, I stole everything. You are disturbed so crazy like, ‘ah, I can not do this, I would die.’ So, I think I need to fight that guy.”

Costa Takes Credit for Chimaev Coming in Overweight

Costa believes he is responsible for why Chimaev came in so much heavier than the agreed limit. He argued that ‘Borz’ got distracted due to their rivalry and gave up on cutting weight.

“For sure, because he became so angry, so stressed and he gave up,” Costa said. “He missed weight by eight pounds, almost nine, he gave up. He gave up for sure. I stole everything from him, hype, soul, night of sleep, main event, his head. Do something.”

Chimaev Is Not Interested in a Fight With Costa

Following his win over Holland, Chimaev shared his thoughts on a potential outing at 185-pounds against Costa. Despite the animosity, there was not much from Chimaev to settle their differences inside the cage.

“Why (should I fight him)?” Chimaev told reporters, via MMA Junkie, at Wednesday’s UFC 279 media day. “I don’t fight with that guy. Already somebody f*cked him up in the ass.

“Israel (Adesanya) f*cked his ass. So what? All the world saw that sh*t. He has to go back and do something easy.”

Chimaev expanded on the origins of his dispute with Costa, claiming that he did not add fuel to the fire.

“(It was) nothing – he was talking sh*t about me,” Chimaev said. “I never talked about that guy – maybe once or something. He wants to be famous now.”