Insider Ariel Helwani Gives Update on UFC Fan Favorite Dustin Poirier

According to “The MMA Hour” host Ariel Helwani, top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier doesn’t see any fitting matchups at the moment.

“The Diamond,” a man known for his exciting boxing, gritty resilience and charity work outside of the cage, has become one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He holds two wins over Conor McGregor — the sport’s biggest star — as well as several other former UFC champions, including Anthony Pettis, Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez.

Poirier (29-7 1 NC), a former interim 155-pound champion, last fought in November when he bested Michael Chandler via third-round rear-naked choke in what turned out to be one of the best fights of 2022. However, fast forward three months and it’s unclear when Poirier will step inside the Octagon next.

During a recent episode of “The MMA Hour,” Helwani was asked about Poirier potentially fighting reigning 155-pound king Islam Makhachev, which opened up a conversation about what’s next for The Diamond. He’s 9-2 (with one no contest) in his last 13 matches, which spans over six years, and he’s currently ranked No. 2 in the division. His only two defeats came when he attempted to win the undisputed lightweight crown. He submitted to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira via rear-naked chokes in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“I was just talking to Mr. Dustin Poirier recently,” Helwani said. “And we were both talking about the fact and agreed on the fact that there is nothing for him right now. How is this possible? Now, this is a bit of a byproduct of his longevity, but just look at the rankings: Charles, Dustin, (Justin) Gaethje — he fought, Beneil (Dariush) looks like he’s booked, Chandler, Conor, Fiziev — booked against Gaethje. (Mateusz) Gamrot just got booked, also they’re (American Top Team) brothers. (Arman) Tsarukyan, (Rafael dos Anjos), Jalin Turner has a fight. Dan (Hooker): injured. Then we’re starting to get to the bottom of the division. (Renato) Moicano is out there — also ATT.”

“So, there’s no obvious thing, 170 (pounds) they’re a little big,” Helwani continued. “I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

Helwani Called Poirier Receiving Title Fight Before Dariush ‘A Little Unfair’

Helwani then said that it made more sense for Dariush to fight Poirier next instead of Oliveira. Dariush and Oliveira have been linked to a presumed No. 1-contender bout in May.

Dariush is running with an eight-fight win streak and appears to be the next best candidate to receive a title shot against Makhachev. And if Poirier received the opportunity over Dariush, Helwani said it’d be a “little unfair” to the latter.

“Are you asking me: should you do Dustin versus Islam off the bat, like right now — next for Islam?” Helwani continued. “I don’t know. It feels a little unfair to Beneil. He’s got that long winning streak. Would I be upset? No. Do I think there’s a great story to be told? Yes. Is he the odd man out right now? Yes. And again, Beneil’s fighting in May. But, you also have to remember Ramadan is coming up, and so that could affect Islam’s timing.

“I don’t think he’s going to fight before Ramadan, … and then he’s going to need time after that.”

Helwani Pointed Out Chandler Has Received More Recent Opportunities Despite Losing to Poirier

Even though Chandler was defeated by Poirier, he’s receiving more opportunities than The Diamond right now. Specifically, Chandler is currently coaching opposite McGregor on “The Ultimate Fighter,” and they’ll compete later this year.

“It’s a funny world where he beats Michael Chandler at (Madison Square Garden),” Helwani said. Chandler gets the big prize: the Conor fight, and ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ And Dustin’s just kind of wondering, ‘What do you got?'”