Jake Paul Slams Nate Diaz After Earning Big Win [LOOK]

Social media sensation Jake Paul fought in the biggest fight of his life Sunday night, taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The two boxed on Showtime Boxing PPV in a cruiserweight match, and the fight went all eight scheduled rounds. In the end, Paul defeated Woodley by split decision. (77-75, 75-77, 78-74).

Although there wasn’t a lack of drama in the ring and electricity outside of it, the fighters had a relatively low output through the eight frames. And one person who was possibly wishing he was watching something else was UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

Diaz was clearly not impressed with what was on his television. “These guys both suck,” Diaz wrote during the boxing match. See the tweet below:

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

A few hours later, Paul took to Twitter and replied to Diaz’s tweet. “I read this with a lisp,” Paul replied, taking aim at the way Diaz speaks. See the tweet below:

I read this with a lisp https://t.co/udnt4cC9wx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

This isn’t the first time Paul and Diaz have been linked.

After his victory in April 2021 against Ben Askren, Paul took to Twitter to predict how a fight would go with Diaz, writing: “Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3.”

In January 2021, The Problem Child told Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson that his team had been in talks with Diaz’s for a potential boxing match. “Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is going to happen,” Paul told McCarson. “We’re talking to Diaz’s team. He wants to do it as well.”

“He has two more fights with the UFC apparently,” Paul continued. “So we’ll see what happens. If he frees up from the UFC, that’s the fight.”

Late last year, Diaz responded to a savage viral video Paul had made, calling him “spoiled” and saying The Problem Child needs his “a** beat.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Paul Improved His Pro Record to 4-0, Wins Over 2 Former MMA Champions

The Problem Child added a massive combat sports name to his resume on Sunday night by defeating Woodley. Woodley is a five-time UFC welterweight champion and holds wins over highly-skilled strikers, including Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson and Darren Till.

Along with his victory over former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren, Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer.

It’s unclear who Paul will fight next. He made a deal with Woodley after the fight that if “The Chosen One” gets “I love Jake Paul” tattooed onto his body, The Problem Child will run the fight back. There are also several other names out there Paul has expressed interest in, including Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, fellow boxer Tommy Fury, as well as multiple UFC superstars: Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and of course, Diaz.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amanda Serrano, Tommy Fury & Daniel Dubois Earned Big Victories During the Undercard

Here are the results for the Showtime Boxing PPV fight card:

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74)

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via first-round KO

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Cancels Boxing Match Due to UFC 264 Leg Injury