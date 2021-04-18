Jake Paul Takes Aim at UFC’s Nate Diaz After Win [LOOK]

YouTube star Jake Paul earned the biggest victory of his boxing career last night and now he’s set his sights on another MMA name.

“The Problem Child” only needed one round to dispatch the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren on April 17 during the Triller Fight Club main event. “Funky” was dropped to the canvas courtesy of Paul’s right hand and the fight was subsequently called off by the referee, granting Paul the win via TKO at 1:59.

The next day, Paul took to social media and made a bold prediction regarding a boxing bout with UFC superstar Nate Diaz. “Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3,” Paul wrote.

Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3🤐 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

In an interview with Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson in January, The Problem Child revealed that his team had been talking to Diaz’s team about a boxing contest.

“Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is going to happen,” Paul told McCarson. “We’re talking to Diaz’s team. He wants to do it as well.”

“He has two more fights with the UFC apparently,” Paul continued. “So we’ll see what happens. If he frees up from the UFC, that’s the fight.”

Diaz is currently scheduled to fight No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main event at UFC 262 on May 15.

Paul Was Active on Twitter After His Bout With Askren Saturday Night

Unsurprisingly, The Problem Child celebrated his win on social media by taking shots at his defeated opponent. In his first tweet about the win, Paul wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

“WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT?” Paul then questioned, responding to Askren saying post-fight that he was going to take around $1 million home and coach wrestling.

WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT? https://t.co/ZI08p0Xnjd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

An interesting development during the build-up to the fight was that famed boxing coach Freddie Roach was working with Askren. Paul poked at that after the fight, writing, “Freddie Roach really perfected Ben’s defense !!”

Paul also retweeted a comment saying that he would “beat Conor McGregor.” The Problem Child has made it clear that he wants to box McGregor within the “next 24 months.”

During the lead-up to the fight, UFC president Dana White said that he would bet $1 million that “Funky” would defeat Paul. On Sunday, Paul wrote, “What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m? I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder.”



What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m? I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder🧐 pic.twitter.com/XVUUQuaKFE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Diaz Has a Massive Test Ahead of Him in May

Diaz hasn’t fought since November 2019 when he lost his “BMF” title fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. On May 15, Diaz will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon, and he’s taking on one the best 170-pounders in the world, Leon Edwards.

Edwards last competed in March against Belal Muhammad and the fight was determined a no-contest after Muhammad suffered an unintentional eye poke from “Rocky.” The loss snapped Edward’s eight-fight winning streak, however he fully expects a title fight should he defeat Diaz at UFC 262.

