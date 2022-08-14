Beloved UFC Legend Fighting Conor McGregor Would Make ‘Epic Storyline’

As MMA’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, edges closer to his UFC return, Michael Bisping recently said that the Irishman versus Nick Diaz would have an “epic storyline.”

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping brought up the idea of pitting “Notorious” against Nick Diaz, the older brother of Nate Diaz who McGregor fought twice in 2016. McGregor and Nate are 1-1 against each other, but with Nate seemingly leaving the promotion after his UFC 279 bout with Khamzat Chimaev next month, the chances of closing out the trilogy anytime soon are low.

In the video, Bisping said it was a “winnable” contest for both combatants. But, the former middleweight champion also shared that he didn’t believe Diaz would be slotted in as a main event fighter by the UFC, something that added a “wrinkle” to his suggestion.

“It’s a winnable fight for both men,” Bisping said via Sportskeeda.com. “There’s a f****** epic storyline because he already beat up [Nick Diaz’s] little brother… For McGregor, he would love that, it’s a big name… Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz, PPV.

“The only wrinkle is when McGregor fights, it’s always a main event. I don’t think Nick would come in as a main event.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since his third-round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in September 2021 at UFC 266. Prior to that, Diaz hadn’t graced the Octagon since 2015. In May, however, the 39-year-old fighter shared that he was interested in competing by the end of 2022.

McGregor is still on the comeback trail after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. Most recently, Notorious has shared videos on his Instagram feed of himself grappling, a promising sign for the Irishman’s fans.

Kamaru Usman Believes McGregor Is ‘Done as a Champion’

McGregor is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, but current 170-pound Kamaru Usman doesn’t see Notorious ever being champion again. That’s what “The Nigerian Nightmare” said recently on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

“He’s not necessarily done, but he’s done as a champion,” Usman said via The Mirror. “This is my perspective, because when I fight guys, I study their hearts. When I watch fights, I watch their heart and for me, he’s done. He’s done, because I don’t know whether the goal was to get the money.

“I don’t know if that’s what it was, because there’s a story about him: He was broke. For me, it seemed like it was about not being broke, getting money. So I understand that. Now he’s not broke. But how are you gonna be champion, because that’s what drove you to become champion, because you didn’t want to be broke? Now you’re not broke anymore.”

McGregor Has Shared His Aspiration to Earn ‘The Triple Crown’

In March, Notorious said that he was eyeing an immediate welterweight title fight against Usman. In the interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, McGregor explained his desire to become the first-ever UFC fighter to earn three divisional titles.

“The triple crown,” McGregor continued. “No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one has ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also, if we make this fight.”