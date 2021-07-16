Dustin Poirier Responds to Challenge By Nate Diaz [LOOK]

UFC star Dustin Poirier is coming off his second straight knockout victory over Conor McGregor, and now it looks like another UFC superstar is hoping to share the Octagon with “The Diamond”. Nate Diaz issued his challenge to Poirier via Twitter on Thursday, and it came with an interesting idea for the weight class. Poirier responded.

Diaz posted, “185lbs” and “Pull-up.”

Poirier responded, “I’d touch you up at any weight.”

I'd touch you up at any weight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Poirier defeated McGregor by first-round stoppage in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 last week. His previous fight came six months earlier against the same foe in the same 155-pound division. Poirier beat McGregor that time by second-round knockout.

Meanwhile, Diaz is coming off a loss via decision in the 170-pound welterweight division to Leon Edwards. While Diaz lost nearly every minute of the first four rounds of that fight, he stormed back in the last round to almost score the stoppage win.

Edwards survived, but Diaz and his many fans had something to celebrate.

Now, Diaz wants to face Poirier next in the 185-pound middleweight division. Poirier believes he’d beat Diaz no matter what weight limit the fighters shared, and now the UFC world waits to see if the two stars actually agree to a fight.

Poirier vs. Diaz wouldn’t be for UFC gold, but Diaz is similar to McGregor in that he would probably offer Poirier the bigger payday than he’d get fighting UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title.

