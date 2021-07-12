‘Lifetime UFC Ban’ Demanded for Conor McGregor [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor appears to have threatened to murder Dustin Poirier and his wife, Jolie, in their sleep after Poirier defeated McGregor by first-round stoppage at UFC 264 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stunning moment has led to the demand that McGregor should receive a “lifetime UFC ban” from the sport, and Jolie Poirier might be someone who agrees with that idea. She retweeted the post on social media.

Louis Gregory, aka “Uncle Louie”, is a famous actor and avid UFC fan. After seeing the newly released footage of McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier following Poirier’s win at UFC 264, Gregory posted, “Lifetime @UFC ban for @TheNotoriousMMA. Death threats to @DustinPoirier & @joliepoirier are unacceptable. @LVMPD must investigate & @ICEgov should issue a detainer & expedited removal. Death threats are a crime or moral turpitude @StateDept should remove ESTA eligibility and VISA.”

Lifetime @UFC ban for @TheNotoriousMMA. Death threats to @DustinPoirier & @joliepoirier are unacceptable. @LVMPD must investigate & @ICEgov should issue a detainer & expedited removal. Death threats are a crime or moral turpitude @StateDept should remove ESTA eligibility and VISA — Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) July 12, 2021

Watch McGregor Threaten Poirier and Wife

The footage of the apparent death threat emerged online via Twitter.

According to “Out of Context MMA” on Twitter, the posted video reveals McGregor’s death threat.

Indeed, McGregor can be heard in the video screaming the threat, and he can be seen making a gun sign with his hand and pointing it to his head.

“In your sleep, you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs., it ain’t over,” McGregor said.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Poirier additionally confirmed McGregor’s death threat during one of his post-fight interviews after UFC 264.

“He was sitting there on the mat with a broken leg…telling me he’s going to kill me…,” Poirier said.

Poirier continued by saying McGregor’s threat was “disgusting” and that Poirier would “break his other leg”.

The same user who posted the footage online also suggested the death threats from McGregor are what seemed to shock Joe Rogan so much during his post-fight interview with Poirier.

So it’s become sort of clear at this point that McGregor made those threats.

UFC Is Already Planning Poirier vs. McGregor 4

UFC president Dana White told the media after UFC 264 a fourth fight was on the way between Poirier and McGregor, and the Irishman has already done his part to help make it happen by undergoing surgery to repair his broken leg.

Poirier also suggested the fourth fight was possible, though he didn’t seem quite as sure about it.

Regardless, now some in the sport are starting to wonder whether McGregor should ever be allowed to fight inside the UFC’s Octagon again.

After all, pre-fight trash talk is one thing, but threatening to kill your opponent and his wife after getting beat up in the biggest fight of your career seems like something else entirely.

Death Threats Aren’t Uncommon in Combat Sports

Fighters making death threats in combat sports isn’t as rare as one might think, but they’re usually reserved for the pre-fight promotion.

One of the most famous death threats in history was before the boxing superfight materialized between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson.

After knocking out Lou Savarese in 2000, Tyson’s post-fight rant included the idea that he wanted to eat his desired opponent’s children.





I Will Eat Your Children Mike Tyson at his best 2006-03-01T19:34:53Z

“There’s no one can stop me. Lennox is a conqueror? No, I’m Alexander, he’s no Alexander. I’m the best ever… . My style is impetuous, my defense is impregnable, and I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat his children…,” Tyson said.

The two fought two years later, and Lewis stopped Tyson in the eighth round of a one-sided fight.

