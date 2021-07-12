Dustin Poirier Accepts Offer From Jake Paul

UFC star Dustin Poirier accepted an offer from Jake Paul after “The Diamond” defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. Poirier is one of McGregor’s biggest rivals in the UFC, and now he’s one who owns a 2-1 record vs. the “Notorious” superstar. Conversely, Paul wants to be one of McGregor’s rivals, but the 24-year-old hasn’t been able to get him to accept a fight.

Regardless, Paul offered to Poirier his custom-made “$100,000 Nyquil McGregor, sleepy McGregor chain” as a tribute for the star’s dominant victory over McGregor at UFC 264, and Poirier accepted it.

Paul posted, “aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me…I think you deserve it…”.

Poirier responded, “Send it over.”

Send it over — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 11, 2021

Paul responded, “gotchu….you want the ankle snapped off or do you wanna do it?”

gotchu you want the ankle snapped off or do you wanna do it? https://t.co/dP9nsfd56g — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Poirier won his important rubbermatch against McGregor at UFC 264 by first-round stoppage.

McGregor’s lower leg snapped at the end of the first round, and Poirer won the fight by TKO.

That made it two wins in a row for the American over the Irishman because Poirier had also just defeated McGregor by second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in January.

McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of the first fight in a featherweight contest back in 2014, but Poirier seems to have shown he’s the better MMA fighter overall, at least seven years later, after their two epic clashes this year.

Paul Continues to Troll McGregor After UFC 264

Paul has continued to troll McGregor since his loss at UFC 264.

Paul is 3-0 with 3 KOs as a pro boxer, and his next fight will be against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29.

But Paul’s latest slam of McGregor is that his previous $50 million offer to “Notorious” for a superfight boxing match against Paul was now down to a measly $23 after McGregor’s latest knockout loss to Poirier.

Paul posted, “My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars”.

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

So Paul might not be one of McGregor’s rivals inside a ring or cage, but he’s continued to act as if that was the case on social media.

Tough Times for McGregor

McGregor is 1-3 in his last four UFC fights. He’s now lost two fights in a row to Poirier, and his only other action in combat sports since his UFC championships run was getting stopped by Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside a boxing ring in August 2017.

McGregor was the UFC’s first-ever “champ champ”, and he’s one of only seven fighters in history to win a UFC championship in more than one division.

As popular as he remains, he hasn’t done much inside the cage or even inside a boxing ring to suggest he’s still one of the most elite fighters in the world, at least in comparison to how he was viewed before.

Regardless, he’s done way more as a prizefighter than Paul at this point, so the YouTuber’s constant trolling of McGregor might one day backfire on him in a big way.

In fact, one might even suggest that Paul should be paying careful attention to how McGregor’s wild antics and continuous trolls of Poirier worked out for him.

