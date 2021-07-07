Dana White Explains Decision: ‘Just Shut the F*** Up’

UFC president Dana White explained his stunning decision to offer an interim heavyweight championship belt to the upcoming winner of the UFC 265 battle between Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane. White said he wants fans, media, and anyone else who might disagree with the UFC boss about the matter to “just shut the f*** up” and let him do his job.

White explained his big decision in more detail to MMA Junkie’s John Morgan. It’s not that White doesn’t see, hear or read all the different opinions expressed in regards to the UFC’s controversial decision to not wait for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to be ready to defend his title just one month longer than maybe the UFC wanted.

It’s just that he doesn’t care.

White’s message to everyone is simple. He’s in the business of making fights happen, and that’s all he’s going to keep doing.

“I put on fights every Saturday. You wanna fight? I got fights for you. You don’t wanna fight, no problem. You don’t have to fight. So what we got now is we actually have the guy who beat Francis Ngannou taking on the undefeated up-and-comer in Houston for the interim title and whoever wins, they can fight Francis when it’s time. It’s a great fight; it’s the fight that makes sense. It’s the two best heavyweights in the world that aren’t the heavyweight champion,” White said.

White explained the interim UFC title wouldn’t take anything away from Ngannou, and that he believes it will actually help make Ngannou’s next fight, presumedly against the winner of UFC 265, as big as it possibly could be.

“It’ll be champion vs. champion and if Derrick Lewis wins, Derrick Lewis is the guy who beat him. Ciryl Gane has never fought him, and he’s undefeated, which means if he beats Derrick Lewis, the guy who beat Francis Ngannou, and he’s still undefeated going in against Francis Ngannou, that’s pretty f****** exciting,” White said.

UFC is adding an interim heavyweight title fight between @Thebeast_ufc and @ciryl_gane to UFC 265 on Aug. 7, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. The promotion tried to book Lewis against Francis Ngannou, but Ngannou informed them he wouldn't be ready to defend his title by August. pic.twitter.com/vHQwb77YXI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2021

In short, White believes he deserves the benefit of the doubt at this point in his career. He wants it from fans, media, fighters, and the fighters’ teams, too.

“So why doesn’t everybody just shut the f*** up and let me do what I’ve been doing for the last 20 years? If you want to fight, I got fights every Saturday. If you don’t want to fight, no problem. Fly around the world, go on f****** vacation, do whatever the hell you want to do, and when you’re ready to fight, we’ll be here,” White said.

