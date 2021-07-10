$100,000 Message Sent to Conor McGregor

Social media superstar Jake Paul might not get the attention he craves from Conor McGregor and he hasn’t lured him into a boxing match yet either, but that hasn’t kept the 24-year-old from continuing to harass the former UFC “champ champ” via social media. Paul posted a short video on the morning of McGregor’s latest UFC fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 to reveal his $100,000 message to “Notorious”.

“Alright, we got my new $100,000 Nyquil McGregor sleepy McGregor chain…,” Paul says in the video. After thanking the jeweler who made the custom change, and listening to the man describe different parts of the piece he created, Paul delivers the rest of his message to McGregor.

“Hey McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise your career is over. If you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won’t be on the table anymore, so don’t choke like your normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don’t go night, night.”

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

It’s unclear what “$50 million bet” Paul is talking about in the video. Befor McGregor’s UFC 257 loss to Poirier back in January, Paul claimed to have $50 million from investors to make the Paul vs. McGregor boxing match happen. But after Poirier stunned McGregor by knockout, Paul said that offer was off the table.

It’s also possible that maybe Paul sent a $50 million bet to McGregor personally about the outcome of the potential fight between them, but the most likely scenario is that Paul has trolled McGregor so much over the past half-year or so that all of the things he’s said and done are starting to run together in his head.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round knockout at UFC 257 in January 2021, but McGregor had stopped Poirier in the first round of the previous fight in a featherweight contest in 2014.

The 𝙏 𝙍 𝙄 𝙇 𝙊 𝙂 𝙔 is here. [ #UFC264 | Main Card 10pmET | B2YB @FitnessCoach_FC ] pic.twitter.com/mQuxobZlky — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2021

Now, the UFC two stars are headed into an important rubbermatch with massive title implication in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division.

The card also includes a welterweight contenders battle between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile stars competing in important battles.

