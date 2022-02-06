UFC Star Offers Help to Journalist: Make ‘D*** Look 2 Inches Bigger’

Sean Strickland earned a big win on Saturday night inside the UFC’s Octagon, and then he brought his unfiltered personality to the post-fight presser.

The No. 7-ranked middleweight defeated Jack Hermansson during the UFC Fight Night 200 event at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout went all five rounds, with Strickland controlling the stand-up battle with his crisp jab while negating Hermansson’s takedown attempts. The American earned a split decision from the judges, however the fight was largely scored a unanimous decision for Strickland by those watching it.

Strickland, who is known for his unfiltered personality, extended his win streak to six.

He sat down to speak with the media after the event during the post-fight press conference. During it, Strickland poked fun at MMA Junkie’s John Morgan and then offered to train the journalist.

The comment came after Strickland said he wasn’t happy with his own performance, saying that he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders to win and earn a title shot. Morgan asked Strickland if he’d learn from the experience and in turn, handle the pressure better next time.

“Yeah, you know, a picture,” Strickland said. “Picture it, you’ve got a like a f****** cheeseburger boat up there, you’re going to work hard. I’m not trying to fat shame anybody, but you know, it’s something I really f****** want, so I let it get the better of me.

“By the way, you only fat shame people you care about.”

Looking at Morgan, Strickland continued: “If you ever work out, bro, you let me know.” Strickland and Morgan both live in Las Vegas, and Strickland said: “I’m going to help you out, dude.”

Strickland also told Morgan that he’d help him make his “d*** look two inches bigger.”

“I promise you, every time I make weight, my dick is at least one inch bigger. And I’ve got a little d***, so you know, I take every inch I get, and you’re going to appreciate me for it.”

You can listen to the moment below via the YouTube embed:

Strickland Won Back-to-Back Bouts In a UFC Main Event

Strickland is rapidly becoming one of the bigger names in the promotion because of his personality and fighting style. He’s headlined two UFC events, which have taken place in his last two contests.

In July 2021, Strickland took on veteran middleweight contender Uriah Hall at UFC on ESPN 38, and it proved to be Strickland’s breakout performance. He met the striking savant in the middle of the Octagon and swept the judges’ scorecards after five rounds.

Strickland’s match with Hermansson followed, taking place on February 5, 2022.

Strickland has a professional MMA record of 25-3, with 10 wins coming way by KO/TKO. When the rankings update on Tuesday, the American will likely take over Hermansson’s spot at No. 6, or be elevated even higher.

