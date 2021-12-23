UFC Star Is Willing to Fight Jake Paul ‘To the Death’ for $5 Million

Boxer and content creator Jake Paul issued a $5 million challenge to Jorge Masvidal, however another fighter wants to take the pursue instead.

“The Problem Child” is riding the hype of his viral sixth-round KO over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on December 18, 2021, via Showtime PPV. During an in-ring interview after the bout, Paul challenged Masvidal, as well as Nate Diaz, to a boxing match.

“Gamebred” and Diaz were both in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, watching the event.

“Y’all are some b****** for leaving this arena,” Paul said via Talk Sport’s Michael Benson. “I know you don’t want that s***. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana (White). I’mma f*** them up too.”

A little while later, Masvidal responded to Paul’s comments, rejecting The Problem Child’s callout. The UFC superstar said that he fights for two reasons, to take on the best combatants in the world and to make a lot of money. And Masvidal said Paul couldn’t provide him any of that.

Fast forward a few days, and Paul upped the bet.

Paul Offered Masvidal a $5 Million Guaranteed Purse Plus PPV Points

The Problem Child appeared on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier this week, and he responded to Masvidal declining the challenge by offering a massive payday opportunity.

Talk Sport’s Michael Benson tweeted: “Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: ‘Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you’ll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you’re a b****.’ [IMPAULSIVE].”

On December 21, 2021, Masvidal responded to Paul’s offer. He said that the UFC wouldn’t “let me go for that chump change,” but said that if The Problem Child upped the pursue to $20 million, he’s “sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face.”

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

Gamebred continued, telling Paul to sign a one-fight deal with the UFC. And if Paul does, Masvidal will only box him inside the Octagon.

“If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage,” Masvidal tweeted. “If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

Sean Strickland Tweeted That He’ll ‘Fight to the Death’ for the $5 Million Payday

No. 7-ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is prepared to accept the $5 million offer from Paul, however. Strickland (24-3 MMA) has become quite popular in the MMA community over the past year for his controversial comments inside and outside of the cage.

And if Paul offers him the money, Strickland will do pretty much anything to earn the paycheck.

“@jakepaul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, f*** we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money… bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let’s f****** go.. @GamebredFighter.” Strickland tweeted.

@jakepaul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, fuck we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money… bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let's fucking go.. @GamebredFighter — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 22, 2021

