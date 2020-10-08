UFC Star Questions Conor McGregor About Planned Fight

UFC star Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier seemed to be on his way to securing a rematch against Conor McGregor in his next fight, but now the 31-year-old American lightweight contender is probably wondering what happened with all those big plans.

Poirier seemingly asked McGregor for an update on the planned fight via social media on Wednesday.

Poirier posted, “Hey @TheNotoriousMMA what’s up?”

McGregor has yet to respond to Poirier’s question.

McGregor vs. Poirier 2?

Last week, UFC president Dana White revealed he offered both McGregor and Poirier a UFC fight.

A few days later, White revealed that Poirier had signed his part of the contract.

So all that was left to do was wait for McGregor’s decision.

But that wasn’t the only iron in the fire for Poirier. After all, McGregor had also offered Poirier the chance to fight McGregor in an MMA sparring match for charity later this year.

In fact, that offer preceded the UFC’s contract and McGregor even had a poster made for it.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

In theory, those two things together (UFC’s rematch offer and McGregor’s charity fight) meant Poirier had twice as good a chance at landing a fight against McGregor.

But no fight announcement came, so now Poirier is left to wonder with the rest of us about what happened to McGregor’s big plans.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round stoppage six years ago at UFC 178, but both fighters have gone on to win UFC gold since that date.

A rematch could make sense for both right now, but McGregor has yet to reveal his future plans.

