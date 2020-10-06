Conor McGregor’s Biggest Foe Recalls ‘Blood of the Rivals’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrated the two-year anniversary of the Russian’s epic win against former double champion Conor McGregor via Instagram on Tuesday. Nurmagomedov posted a video of the 155-pound champ decimating the Irish superstar with a hard right hand as well as another one of him blasting the felled McGregor with hard punches from top position.

Nurmagomedov posted, “It’s only business for them, but not for me…..It was the night when the masks flew away and few guys from mountains wrote history in downtown Vegas with the blood of rivals.”

You can watch both videos below.

Will Nurmagomedov and McGregor Fight in Rematch?

While UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor was the best-selling UFC pay-per-view event in history, the bad blood between the two bitter rivals seems to have kept the rematch from happening.

Nurmagomedov faces interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje next at UFC 254 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, McGregor seems simultaneously headed into a boxing match against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as well as an MMA fight against top-ranked UFC lightweight contender and former interim champ Dustin Poirier.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round stoppage six years ago at UFC 178. Now the two former champs could be headed into either an important UFC rematch against each other or a charity MMA sparring match promoted by McGregor.

Whatever happens there, McGregor probably isn’t reliving the anniversary of his defeat to Nurmagomedov in quite the same manner as the 28-0 champ, Nurmagomedov.

However, McGregor defeating Poirier in a legitimate UFC rematch later this year or early 2021 could earn him the title shot, and there’s probably no bigger fight that could be made in the UFC than Khabib vs. McGregor 2.

UFC Community Relives UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor

Nurmagomedov wasn’t the only one reliving UFC 229 on Tuesday.

In fact, MMA Junkie put together a string of social media posts to help the entire UFC world remember Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission win over McGregor at UFC 229.

Below is the iconic photo of the final move.

2️⃣ years ago: @TeamKhabib and Conor McGregor met in a much anticipated grudge match at #UFC229, and it was #AndStill for the unbeaten champion. pic.twitter.com/YNhHB9ylJP — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 6, 2020

Next came videos of the post-fight melee that spilled into the crowd and led to suspensions for both fighters.

Nurmagomedov had to be restrained outside the octagon once he was separated from McGregor's corner, and the anger in his eyes was obvious. pic.twitter.com/otyINM39T7 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 6, 2020

Finally, UFC president Dana White talked about his disappointment in the post-fight theatrics, and Nurmagomedov explained the choices he made that night, too.

.@TeamKhabib reflected on the brawl post-fight, saying he lived up to his promise to "change everything" by beating McGregor at #UFC229. pic.twitter.com/GvuWlIhua8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 6, 2020

It was one of the wildest moments in UFC history, but also one of the most important wins by any UFC champion ever, too.

