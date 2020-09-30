UFC Offers Next Conor McGregor Fight: ‘I Accept’

UFC president Dana White revealed to Barstool Sports’ “My Mom’s Basement” podcast that he just offered UFC superstar Conor McGregor the rematch he desires against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. It didn’t take long for at least one side of that promotion to agree to the bout.

“I accept,” Poirier posted via various social media channels on Wednesday.

I Accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 30, 2020

Dana White tells @RobbieBarstool that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier has officially been offered for a UFC fight.@DustinPoirier just replied on Instagram. What say you, @TheNotoriousMMA? pic.twitter.com/KFE3zkW0Ut — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) September 30, 2020

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round stoppage at UFC 178 in 2014. But both fighters went on to win UFC gold after that meeting, so a rematch between the two stars could make a ton of sense six years later.

McGregor offered the bout to Poirier as a stand-alone promotion earlier in the week.

After McGregor’s public tirade about wanting to fight again in the UFC but settling for a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao instead went viral over the weekend, McGregor offered Poirier the opportunity to fight the Irish superstar in an MMA charity exhibition bout.

McGregor and Poirier started negotiating that fight via Twitter before McGregor ultimately decided it would probably be best to take things offline for the remainder of their discussion about the bout.

The tentative date set forth for the McGregor vs. Poirier charity fight was December 12 per McGregor’s social media post.

But now it appears the UFC has offered the two popular UFC fighters the same chance to fight each other again but in a legitimate prizefight under the UFC’s promotional banner.

Poirier has apparently accepted the fight.

Now, the world waits for McGregor’s response.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Champ Israel Adesanya: ‘I Let Him Be Alive’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel