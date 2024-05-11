Reigning WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson, Nike Announce Signature Shoe Release + Details

It’s official. WNBA star A’ja Wilson is getting her own signature shoe with Nike. The highly anticipated moment arrived on Saturday morning as A’ja Wilson, the two-time WNBA MVP, unveiled her very own Nike signature shoe.

The announcement coincided with the preseason game between Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces and the Puerto Rican national team at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena. Wilson, a former national champion with the Gamecocks, made a stylish entrance to the arena, sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, “Of Course I Have A Shoe Dot Com,” with the accompanying URL redirecting eager fans to Nike’s website for the official announcement. The release is set for 2025.

The answer to the question 💅🤭 pic.twitter.com/WgXSDMmbwE — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) May 11, 2024

The announcement with Nike comes just days after Wilson and Gatorade announced that the WNBA star would be joining their elite roster of NBA, WNBA, and college hoopers to represent the sports drink brand.

The Wait for a Wilson Signature Shoe is Over

When the record-breaking deal between the 2024 No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark, and Nike was announced, some began to question why the top player in the WNBA and reigning WNBA MVP didn’t have a signature shoe of her own yet.

At just 27 years old, A’ja Wilson has already amassed an impressive array of on-court achievements, including two MVP awards and back-to-back WNBA titles. Wilson is looking to lead the Aces to their third straight WNBA title in 2024. Beyond the hardwood, she has been recognized as one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024. Her memoir, “Dear Black Girls,” debuted as a New York Times best seller.

A'ja Wilson strutting to the announcement of her Nike signature shoe, set to drop in 2025 💃 (via @WNBA)

pic.twitter.com/uBpwVXPZWr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 11, 2024

Wilson’s star power extends to the entertainment world, where she was featured in a Saweetie music video with over 35 million views. Notably, she made history as the first female athlete to sign with Ruffles and serve as the face of a new product. Known for her infectious personality, Wilson’s presence transcends the WNBA, captivating fans both on and off the court. So it was puzzling that Nike had not yet announced a signature sure with Wilson.

But finally, the wait is over, and apparently, there was a reason for the wait. Wilson worked with Nike for over a year to develop her signature line.

Wilson And Nike Have Been Putting in Work

Nike’s announcement that A’ja Wilson will join its roster of signature athletes is a significant milestone. Nike previously sponsored Wilson, but Nike’s signature athletes receive a custom logo that pairs with their shoes and custom apparel line. Aside from Caitlin Clark, Wilson joins the esteemed ranks of athletes like Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka, and Sabrina Ionescu as a signature athlete for the brand. Her upcoming shoe, “A’One,” will debut alongside the rest of Wilson’s signature collection in 2025.

“It’s been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete,” Wilson said in a statement. “From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we’ve worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style.”

Wilson’s strategic timing for announcing her Nike signature shoe is sentimental and strategic. By coordinating the release with the Las Vegas Aces’ preseason game in Columbia, South Carolina, her hometown, Wilson adds a personal touch to the unveiling. This gesture underscores her roots and connection to her community and maximizes the announcement’s impact by aligning it with a significant moment in her career and personal journey.

IT’S ELECTRIC IN HERE Different jersey, same ol A’ja Wilson… Colonial Life Arena, she’s so back 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7lGLX2QwAw — WNBA (@WNBA) May 11, 2024

“The biggest thing for me is I get to showcase what I’ve been working on for a couple of years now in my home state, in my home city,” Wilson explained to Andscape’s Aaron Dodson. “A place where people watched me grow and I raised eyebrows like, ‘Is she really that good?!’ To then seeing me in college and now in the pros.”