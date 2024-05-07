Las Vegas Aces Star A’ja Wilson Joins Caitlin Clark on Gatorade’s Elite Roster

Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson has secured a significant addition to her sponsorship lineup. Gatorade has inked a multi-year endorsement deal with the two-time WNBA MVP.

Wilson joins a select group of women’s basketball elites partnering with Gatorade. Previously, stars like Caitlin Clark, during her tenure at the University of Iowa, and University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers have also established sponsorship agreements with the sports beverage giant.

The agreement signifies that Wilson is no longer an emerging star in the WNBA and has officially reached star status, as her on-court performances are now translating to massive endorsement deals off the court. Aside from Gatorade, Wilson also has deals with Nike, Coca-Cola, and State Farm.

A’ja Wilson is a Bonafide WNBA Star

With a remarkable resume that boasts two WNBA MVP titles, a WNBA Championship, and the defensive player of the year honor, A’ja Wilson is one of the league’s most accomplished athletes. Adding to her accolades, Wilson is also a New York Times Best-Selling author. Her book “Dear Black Girls” landed in 4th place on the New York Times’ “Advice, How-to & Misc. and Monthly” list.

TOP TIER MOMENT ✨

Thrilled to announce that Dear Black Girls is officially a New York Times Best Seller! ✔️ 2x WNBA Champion

✔️ 2x MVP

✔️ 2x DPOY

✔️ New York Times Best Seller! can’t thank yall enough for making this happen 🤭🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/1BsjmvO7Gg — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) February 15, 2024

Wilson’s leadership and on-court prowess are paramount as the Las Vegas Aces set their sights on potential history-making moments this season, aiming for a third consecutive WNBA Championship. Wilson delivered her most impressive performance in the previous season, averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. These stellar stats led to her winning the defensive player of the year award and securing spots on the first-team All-WNBA and all-defensive teams.

Despite her outstanding contributions, Wilson’s third-place finish in the MVP voting, with one ballot placing her fourth, was a notable point of contention. Undeterred, Wilson propelled the Aces through a dominant playoff campaign, averaging 23.8 points on an impressive 55.4 percent shooting, accompanied by 11.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. These stellar performances played a pivotal role in the Aces successfully defending their championship title.

Wilson Was Vocal About Caitlin Clark’s Impact on the WNBA

During her address at the 2024 TIME 100 Summit, Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson expressed her admiration for the buzz generated by basketball phenom Caitlin Clark. Wilson described the fervor surrounding Clark’s emergence in the women’s game as “kind of amazing,” highlighting the significance of the attention drawn to women’s basketball.

Emphasizing the importance of sustained support for women’s sports, Wilson remarked, “it’s about time” that fans recognize the talent and athleticism within women’s basketball. While acknowledging the excitement sparked by Clark’s rise, Wilson expressed hope that it wouldn’t be a fleeting trend. She urged for continued enthusiasm and fervor, hoping that the buzz surrounding Clark’s draft selection, which made her jersey the top-selling ever for a draft pick, would translate into ongoing support for the professional game.

“I hope that anyone’s invested and paying attention to it, continues to invest in it,” Wilson said. “Buy that jersey. Go to that game. Take someone else. Put your money where your mouth is and invest in these women.”

As the WNBA expereinces a boom in popularity, largely in part due to incoming college stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, existing stars such as Wilson are doing their part to ensure that the excitment doesn’t wear off.