Aces’ A’Ja Wilson Sounds Off on Being First Female Athlete Endorsed by Mountain Dew

On Saturday, Mountain Dew hosted the annual Courtside Studios event, which gives fans an exclusive experience of everything from music and style.

This year’s NBA players in attendance were Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, Las Vegas Aces’ forward, and the 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A’Ja Wilson, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. As for musical acts that were supplying the entertainment was Chicago based artists DJ Mike P, ASA2TIMES, and RO$$ MAC.

Speaking of Wilson is the first female athlete to be endorsed by Mountain Dew.

“Once I got in contact with Mountain Dew, I really like the way they embraced their fans,” said Wilson.

Last season for the Aces, Wilson averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game for the second-year player out of the University of South Carolina.

I spoke with Wilson at the Mountain Dew Courtside Studio event, and we discussed a variety of things, including what it’s like to be the first female athlete to be endorsed by Mountain Dew.

Check out our Q&A below:

Landon Buford: You are the first female athlete to be endorsed by Mountain Dew. What are your thoughts about that?

A’Ja Wilson: Being the first female athlete with Mountain Dew is certainly something special. Once I got in contact with Mountain Dew, I really like the way they embraced their fans, and in sports, that is our primary goal is to put on a show, and Mountain Dew really does that in all the events that they do. Technically, I have a lot of fun at the NBA Allstar weekend because they have the Courtside Studios like they do here. After all, it allows the fans to meet us off the court and having the opportunity to talk to us. They also get a chance to experience our personality up close, and that was a huge reason why I wanted to sign with Mountain Dew.

Landon Buford: The WNBA and WNBA PA just signed a new CBA what are thoughts about the new deal?

A’Ja Wilson:

Everyone had a voice in it, and that is what made it so special, and I think it is funny because we have a lot of people say ‘you guys don’t have that already or you don’t do that’ no we don’t. So, just to see the game grow and change right before our eyes, especially with me being my third year. It has been so much fun to watch it grow as we have a long way to go, but I think people tend to forget it is only 23 years old and still rather young, but for us to have an opportunity to support our moms from our league and to support traveling in the playoffs that’s a deal to me. So, I’m proud to be apart of a growing league.