Angel Reese Dominated During Her WNBA Home Debut

Angel Reese could do no wrong in her WNBA home debut.

Her Chicago Sky squad defeated the New York Liberty by a score of 101-53 on May 7.

PRE-SEASON, OFF-SEASON, UNSEASONED (yeah, we'll work on it)….



a Dub is a DUB



SKY WIN AT HOME pic.twitter.com/PLjG2QnKAt — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 8, 2024

And Reese spent much of the preseason blowout looking like the best player on the court.

Reese finished the game with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting in 19 minutes played. She has also added 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and a whole lot of positive energy.

After Reese scored a tough third quarter bucket on reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, she stared Stewart down before running back down the court.

Back in the first quarter, the “Chi Barbie” added another impressive score against 2021 WNBA MVP, Jonquel Jones.

The WNBA’s X account posted a sneaky third quarter steal from the former LSU standout, which led to a three pointer for her teammate, Marina Mabrey.

Getting fouled didn’t stop Reese from making another high-difficulty basket in the second quarter.

A fired up Reese then drained the “And-1” free throw after her make.

The Sky are feeding off of the 2024 WNBA Draftee’s energy. If they can continue this current form in the regular season, the rest of the WNBA will need to watch out.

*This post is being updated with more Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty content.*