Chicago Sky Coach Breaks Silence on Angel Reese Missing Practice for Met Gala

Angel Reese celebrated her 22nd birthday on May 6 by attending the 2024 Met Gala.

Reese had to leave her May 6 Chicago Sky practice early, in order to attend the Met Gala on time.

Given that the Sky’s first home preseason game is on May 7, her early exit could raise questions about the WNBA star’s priorities at this point in the season.

Although Reese’s head coach Teresa Weatherspoon quelled any concerns about whether Reese made the right choice, when she was interviewed by the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe.

“There were things that were in place for them that we thought were very important for them to be part of,” Weatherspoon told Poe on May 6 about Reese missing practice. “That’s something they earned and that’s never something we’d ever take away.”

And here’s why Angel Reese left Chicago Sky practice a little early today — to make her Met Gala debut (on her 22nd birthday no less!) pic.twitter.com/HVlo7oHaoK — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 6, 2024

Reese wasn’t the only Sky player to leave practice early on May 6. Fellow standout rookie Kamilla Cardoso also took an early exit.

Cardoso left the practice in order to attend the Indianapolis premiere of the Netflix docu-series “Full Court Press”. The series followed Cardoso, Caitlin Clark, and UCLA’s Kiki Rice during the 2023-24 NCAA women’s basketball season.

“Full Court Press” was produced by Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions company. The series’ first two episodes will air on May 11 at 1pm ET, on both ABC and ESPN+. The final two episodes will air on May 12, at the same time and on the same platforms.

Kamilla Cardoso Sidelined Due To A Shoulder Injury

“Full Court Press” obligations aside, Cardoso was already sitting out of the Sky’s May 6 practice.

The Sky announced on Monday night that Cardoso will be sidelined for four to six weeks. This is because of a shoulder injury she sustained in the May 3 preseason game against Minnesota.

It wasn’t stated what exactly Cardoso’s injury was. Yet, we know that it occurred after Cardoso fell to the floor after taking contact during the game. She remained on the floor for a moment before standing up and shaking out her right shoulder.

Cardoso (who the Sky selected No. 3 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft) was approached by Reese as she walked off the court. Reese appeared to ask whether she was all right. Then the duo high-fived, and the game continued.

Cardoso appeared to downplay the injury when it occurred. Yet, it will now postpone her regular season WNBA debut for at least one month.

Weatherspoon’s First Season As Sky Head Coach

On October 12, the Sky announced Teresa Weatherspoon as their newest head coach.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Chicago Sky Family,” Weatherspoon said, per the team’s press release. “To be the leader, as Head Coach, of an organization in a city with so much history and culture is a dream come true. The things that we are about to do as a team, a business and in the community will be rooted in excitement, excellence and hard work. I am thankful to the entire Chicago organization for going through this process and selecting me. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Weatherspoon has been inducted to five Hall of Fames. These include the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame.

Weatherspoon’s legendary playing career included her being a five-time WNBA All-Star Starter (1999-2003), four-time All-WNBA Second Team honoree (1997-2000), and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (1997-98).

Before signing with Chicago, Weatherspoon served as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans NBA franchise.