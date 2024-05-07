Angel Reese’s Met Gala Outfit Turns Heads [Video]

Angel Reese arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 wearing an outfit that’s attracting a lot of attention.

Reese’s reposted a video of her on the Met Gala’s red carpet, which was initially posted by X user @yourgirlayedub.

“Angel Reese at THE Met Gala. Now that is IMPACT.” The user wrote.

Overtime also posted a photo of Reese at the Met Gala on X.

Angel Reese making her Met Gala debut on her birthday 🤩 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/K4GUdSIC6Q — Overtime (@overtime) May 7, 2024

Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky Birthday Celebration

Reese turned 22 years old on May 6. The Chicago Sky’s X account posted a video of Reese celebrating her birthday alongside her teammates.

The video begins with Reese dancing by herself while her teammates are singing “Happy Birthday!”

After that, teammate Diamond DeShields hands the “Chi Barbie” a plastic basket filled with an assortment of different snacks. Reese then hoists the basket in the air three times.

The Sky’s video then cuts to the former LSU star balancing the basket on her head, while her teammates stood in two parallel lines that were facing each other in front of her.

Then Reese ran through the two lines while still holding the basket above her head. As she ran, her teammates took turns slapping her on the backside.

Reese made it to the end of the two lines, turned around, and ran through the line of her teammates one more time.

Then the Sky begin clapping, and the video ends.

Reese responded to the video on X by writing, “I love it here!🥺 💙”.

I love it here! 🥺🩵 https://t.co/yFc8s6Hwxz — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 6, 2024

The 2024 WNBA Draft’s No. 7 overall pick also referenced her special day with multiple other X posts.

She started the day by posting a pair of photos looking at her reflection in the mirror, wearing a dress that featured various photos of Reese that was custom made by designer Kellie Ford.

“Time to double everything. #22”, her caption read. The post currently has over 800,000 views.

Six hours later, Reese posted on X again and wrote, “one thing about me… IMA MAXIMIZE MY 24hrs🤭”.

Therefore, we might see more celebratory posts from Reese after she returns from the Met Gala.

Angel Reese’s WNBA Home Debut Is Being Broadcast

The Chicago Sky’s first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx was not broadcast on WNBA League Pass.

This had fans furious. Especially because Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever (which took place at the same time as the Sky game) was broadcast on the WNBA app for free.

Therefore, most fans who wanted to watch the Sky did so through a fan live streaming the game on their iPhone.

The WNBA has since realized their mistake. As a result, the Chicago Tribune announced that the Sky’s May 7 game against the New York Liberty can be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

“The group of young ladies that we have, it’s a deserving thing for them to be seen,” head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said, per the Chicago Tribune. “It’s good to know that it changed and for us to be seen and for us to play the game of basketball the way that we love and to have fun doing it with the world being able to watch.”