‘Wildest’ Amateur Video of Angel Reese’s WNBA Debut Goes Viral

Angel Reese fans were furious that her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky was placed behind a paywall, on WNBA League Pass.
Yet, X user @heyheyitsalli posted a pixellated, nearly two-hour long live stream of the entire May 3 Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx contest, shot from their iPhone.
The video currently has 1.5 million views on X. The user posted a photo of the live stream’s viewer count and other metrics, captioning it, “‘y’all these are some of THE WILDEST numbers WOW”.
WNBA legend Sue Bird thanked the fan for their amateur video, telling them on X, “This is amazing🤩😄. I hope you got that mophie!”
“this is so wild 😭”, the user replied to Bird.
Before the game began, the user asked on X whether people wanted them to stream the contest.
“would y’all want me to try and stream the game on here?? no promises on the quality but i can try”, they wrote.
After responses said that it “would be a blessing” if they did, they complied.
Due to their video’s resounding success — and the fact that, unlike the WNBA, they initially offered the game’s stream for free — the user included their Cash App username in a subsequent post, hoping people might reward them for doing so.
Angel Reese Showed Out In Her WNBA Debut
Will The Sky’s Next Game Be Televised?
After all the outrage surrounding the WNBA’s lack of live coverage for this May 3 game, the league will likely broadcast the Sky’s next preseason game, which is on May 7 against the New York Liberty.
The game will be a fascinating one for Reese fans to watch. Not only are the Liberty a top-tier team, but perhaps their two best players (Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones) play the forward position.