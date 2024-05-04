‘Wildest’ Amateur Video of Angel Reese’s WNBA Debut Goes Viral

Angel Reese fans were furious that her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky was placed behind a paywall, on WNBA League Pass.

Yet, X user @heyheyitsalli posted a pixellated, nearly two-hour long live stream of the entire May 3 Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx contest, shot from their iPhone.

lynx vs sky preseason game!! https://t.co/fOHriWWcVV — alli (@heyheyitsalli) May 4, 2024

The video currently has 1.5 million views on X. The user posted a photo of the live stream’s viewer count and other metrics, captioning it, “‘y’all these are some of THE WILDEST numbers WOW”.

y’all these are some of THE WILDEST numbers WOW pic.twitter.com/DJF6Xloss1 — alli (@heyheyitsalli) May 4, 2024

WNBA legend Sue Bird thanked the fan for their amateur video, telling them on X, “This is amazing🤩😄. I hope you got that mophie!”

This is amazing 🤩😄. I hope you got that mophie! https://t.co/Ng5GuV6JEH — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) May 4, 2024

“this is so wild 😭”, the user replied to Bird.

Before the game began, the user asked on X whether people wanted them to stream the contest.

“would y’all want me to try and stream the game on here?? no promises on the quality but i can try”, they wrote.

After responses said that it “would be a blessing” if they did, they complied.

Due to their video’s resounding success — and the fact that, unlike the WNBA, they initially offered the game’s stream for free — the user included their Cash App username in a subsequent post, hoping people might reward them for doing so.

“We should all send her three bucks,” Reeve said, via X “To really ensure that this is a movement, we have to capitalize on those things,” she added. And so we’ll learn.”

She also suggested that Reese could have taken action. “Angel Reese has a strong following. I thought it’d be cool if she whipped out her phone and… maybe they stream it and we put some kind of cam on them.”

I asked Cheryl Reeve about @heyheyitsalli streaming tonight's Lynx/Sky preseason game from within the arena and getting 230k viewers.



"To really ensure that this is a movement, we have to capitalize on those things. And so we'll learn."



Full comments: https://t.co/rQSnaOmOgU pic.twitter.com/xC7wftXvt0 — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) May 4, 2024

Angel Reese Showed Out In Her WNBA Debut

Perhaps the worst part about there being no official stream of Reese’s debut was that she produced an excellent performance.

Angel Reese in her first-ever WNBA game;



13 PTS

9 RBS

2 STL

1 BLK

9-10 FT



The future is bright! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/CTPsuycY8E — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) May 4, 2024

Reese also added a silky smooth assist to teammate Kamilla Cardoso that made waves on social media.

There was also a wholesome moment shared between the former SEC rivals

Cardoso was shaken up after one play. Seconds after she got up, Reese approached her and appeared to ask whether she was all right. Then the duo high-fived, and the game continued.

Kamilla Cardoso was shaken up and Angel Reese was right there to make sure her teammate was alright. These two are doing to be a problem in the paint for opposing teams. pic.twitter.com/xuXFqgF7qX — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) May 4, 2024

Will The Sky’s Next Game Be Televised?

After all the outrage surrounding the WNBA’s lack of live coverage for this May 3 game, the league will likely broadcast the Sky’s next preseason game, which is on May 7 against the New York Liberty.

The game will be a fascinating one for Reese fans to watch. Not only are the Liberty a top-tier team, but perhaps their two best players (Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones) play the forward position.

Both Stewart and Jones have won the WNBA MVP award. Reese will likely guard (and be guarded by) each of them during the game.

This opportunity will be a great litmus test to see where Reese stands before the games begin to count.