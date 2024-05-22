WNBA Star Angel Reese Becomes Part Owner of Professional Soccer Club

Former college basketball star and WNBA rookie Angel Reese has added a new title to her impressive resume: professional sports owner. The Maryland native is now a part-owner of DC Power Football Club, Washington, D.C.’s new professional women’s soccer team, which will debut in the USL Super League this summer. The team, one of the eight founding members of the league, announced Reese’s ownership on May 22. This venture marks another significant milestone for Reese, who continues to expand her influence beyond the basketball court.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV (District, Maryland, Virginia) community.”

So grateful & blessed for this new ownership! Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had to desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native! ❤️🖤 https://t.co/1euMTm1ELl — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 21, 2024

“I’m invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well, so I’m super excited for this partnership,” Reese said in a press release. “And a lot of young Black women don’t have these opportunities. And just being able to leave my impact and make this new thing and make this a thing now, like, women in charge, being able to do these things is something that’s really important right now.”

Reese Picks Up Where She Left Off in College

According to a report by SponsorUnited on NIL deals in college athletics, Angel Reese secured the second-most NIL endorsements over the past year, amassing 26 deals, tying with UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin. Reese also achieved the highest follower growth among all athletes on social media and led SEC women’s basketball in the number of deals. Notably, 35% of brands are now focusing their investments exclusively on NIL athletes rather than major pro sports athletes.

Reese exemplifies this trend, carrying significant endorsements into her WNBA career, including a multiyear, exclusive partnership with Panini America for autographed trading cards and memorabilia. She also had a deal with Raising Canes. Her ability to attract and maintain high-profile deals underscores her influence on and off the court.

Angel Reese back at @chicagosky practice after a busy weekend, where @Reese10Angel picked up her first WNBA win, graduated from LSU and hung out with Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/QU3RXg3Yur — GNSportsTV (@GNSportsTV) May 21, 2024

She entered the league as an established force, securing significant partnerships with prominent brands like Reebok, Beats, and Tampax. Her business acumen and on-court prowess make her a trailblazer for the next generation of female athletes, and it’s why brands like the USL Super League are looking to get stars like Reese involved.

Reese Signed a Multiyear Deal With Reebok

When Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark came out of college to head to the WNBA, many people were upset regarding their rookie salary. But Reese is finding plenty of ways to make up for that. One of her biggest deals to date is her multiyear shoe deal with Reebok.

In a recent social media post, Angel Reese hinted that her partnership with Reebok could soon lead to the release of her signature shoe. She attributes this opportunity in part to her relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, the president of basketball at Reebok. O’Neal’s influence has significantly influenced her burgeoning career and endorsement deals.

“Shoe companies wanted to work with me, but I chose Rebook,” Reese explained in the video. “What was it about Reebok? One, they didn’t have a woman, a women’s basketball player, a face. So I wanted to do that. Two, Shaq, you know, my relationship with Shaq, and three, I like how they were rebranding everything, and they’re like letting me be the creator behind like everything I want to do. So, like, I’m having my own shoe line coming out, merch, my name on it that y’all can be able to shop… Y’all like what I wear, y’all like how I dress? Y’all like my style. So like I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok. I want people wearing my shoes. I’m gonna have shoes probably in a couple years, my own shoe, maybe in like two years once I’m in the league.”