LeBron James Speaks Out on Early Criticisms of WNBA Star Caitlin Clark

NBA legend LeBron James has expressed his admiration for Caitlin Clark and her game, voicing his support for her to achieve great things in the WNBA. Clark, the all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s college basketball, has led the Indiana Fever through their first four games, averaging 17.0 points and 5.5 assists. However, there has been plenty of criticism regarding her start in the WNBA.

James drew parallels between his highly anticipated 2003 NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Clark’s arrival in the WNBA, which has notably increased interest in Fever games, especially on the road. Clark’s debut at the Barclays Center in New York saw the New York Liberty sell out the 17,735-seat arena and generate a league-record $2 million in ticket revenue, as reported by Doug Feinberg for the Associated Press.

Many have buckled under the same pressure James and Clark have received, but James thrived, cementing his legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greats. James, a 20-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and four-time NBA MVP, holds the title of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Remarkably, he plays at an elite level at 39 years old. And James is open about rooting for Clark to live up to the hype.

Here’s what @KingJames has to say about @CaitlinClark22 and the hate that she has received during her time in the WNBA. Watch the full episode with @jj_redick: https://t.co/5hyyY2bIhe pic.twitter.com/db4Jvj7OFD — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) May 22, 2024

“The one thing I love that she’s bringing to her sport: More people want to watch. More people want to tune in,” James said on an episode of the Mind the Game podcast he co-hosts with JJ Redick. “Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it (expletive) up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA. “I’m rooting for Caitlin because I’ve been in that seat before, I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills.”

James Offers Advice to the WNBA Rookie

The excitement surrounding Caitlin Clark mirrors the anticipation surrounding James, although Clark is being celebrated in her unique class rather than compared to past legends. Clark, a two-time National Player of the Year in college, led Iowa to consecutive National Championship Game appearances, making her an obvious choice as the No. 1 overall pick for the Indiana Fever. Her early performances in the WNBA, alongside the surge in fan interest, underscore her transformative impact on the sport.

James has had to figure out how to thrive in a similar situation. An almost impossible hype surrounded him, and many anticipated and hoped for him to falter. He advised Clark on how best to deal with all of the talk.

“My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be, be a horse, man. The Kentucky Derby. Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft.”

WNBA Stars Have Been Supportive of Clark

During the 2024 women’s NCAA basketball tournament, NBA legend Diana Taurasi issued what many took as a warning to Caitlin Clark regarding her future in the WNBA. “Reality is coming,” said the legendary WNBA and college basketball star. She then added, ‘There are levels to these things. That’s just life. We all went through it,” while speaking to Scott van Pelt on ESPN on April 6.

But Taurasi resurfaced with more comments about Clark, and this time, she was a bit more supportive of the young star. “You know, these days, everything takes a life of their own,” Taurasi told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta show.

“Every little snippet, every little comment, any quote taken out of context. Look, I only said it because when I watch games — and I’m sure when you talk to any professional athlete — you think about what they’ll look like as a pro. How will it translate (Clark’s game to the WNBA)? It’s going to translate. Like any college quarterback, it’s going to take time.”

WNBA sharpshooter and New York Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu even offered Clark words of encouragement before a Liberty vs Fever matchup earlier this season. “She’s just starting her career, and obviously, how she’s been able to push the game forward is amazing,” said the sharp-shooting Ionescu. “Doing that in college and breaking so many records, knowing that she’s just scratching the surface of what she’s going to accomplish in the league.“She knows I’m always rooting for her. I’ve reached out; we’re pretty close. I just wanna be that person that she can always lean on.”

It’s excellent to see so many legends support Clark as they understand how much pressure she is under and how important her success is to the WNBA.