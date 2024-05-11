Disney + Set to Stream Caitlin Clark’s Regular Season WNBA Debut

Two of the opening night games for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) will be available for streaming on Disney+, marking the first time the platform has featured live broadcasts of traditional game events from the league.

Among the highly anticipated matchups is the regular season debut of Caitlin Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, as she takes the court with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun. Following this game, viewers can catch the Phoenix Mercury facing off against the Las Vegas Aces.

Disney+ will host the WNBA tip off! pic.twitter.com/OvTm4AXpdf — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 7, 2024

Clark, who gained widespread recognition during her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, has garnered considerable attention in the WNBA. On April 15, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, marking a significant moment in the league’s history. The Iowa standout joins a heralded rookie class that includes Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark’s Popularity Continues to Soar

The 2024 WNBA draft, highlighted by Caitlin Clark’s selection as the Indiana Fever’s No. 1 pick, made history as the most-watched draft in league history. The draft’s television coverage on ESPN also set a remarkable milestone, averaging a record 2.45 million viewers, with viewership peaking at 3.09 million. This marks a significant increase compared to the 2023 draft, which drew an audience of 572,000 viewers.

The excitement translated to ticket sales even before the Indiana Fever drafted Clark first overall. Following her announcement to enter the draft, the Indiana Fever experienced a surge in ticket inquiries, signaling the excitement among fans eager to witness her debut in professional basketball. Additionally, the Las Vegas Aces made preparations to accommodate the heightened interest in Clark’s arrival by relocating their July 2 game against the Fever from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to the larger T-Mobile Arena, which boasts a seating capacity of 18,000 for basketball events.

🚨 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 🚨 Our July 2nd game against the Indiana Fever will now be played at @TMobileArena! Set your alarms. Tickets go on sale April 10th at 10AM!https://t.co/GeEotJUzlf pic.twitter.com/IvjCEZUok3 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 5, 2024

But it hasn’t all been easy for Clark. It’s been a whirlwind of attention from fans, the media, and potential sponsorship deals, and Clark has still had to figure out a way to perform on the court night in and night out. And the lights are only going to continue to get brighter.

It Hasn’t Been Simply Smooth Sailing for Clark

A new docuseries will be released as it follows Clark and other college hoops stars through the record-setting 2023-2024 women’s college basketball season. In the trailer for the docuseries “Full Court Press,” Caitlin Clark candidly shares that one of the most challenging aspects of being herself is the constant feeling of being “always on.”

Don’t miss out on the new @espn docuseries Full Court Press, presented by @StateFarm, and witness basketball greatness like you’ve never seen it before! Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on @ABC Saturday 5/11 starting at 1pm ET. Episodes 3 and 4 air Sunday 5/12 at 12:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/LL8KbHiOm0 — Annie Burton (@Myagentknows) May 11, 2024

This sentiment offers a glimpse into the pressures and expectations of elite athletes like Clark, who must navigate the spotlight both on and off the court. The series promises an intimate look into the lives of Clark and fellow women’s basketball players Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice as they navigate the rigors of the 2023-24 collegiate season, shedding light on the personal struggles and triumphs that accompany their athletic pursuits.

A recently released segment of the docuseries provides a poignant glimpse into the challenges that come with newfound fame, particularly in the personal lives of elite athletes. In this excerpt, Connor McCaffrey, Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, bravely opens up about the hurdles he and the Iowa basketball star face in their relationship due to Clark’s rising prominence. Their candid discussion sheds light on the strains and complexities that fame can introduce into the dynamics of intimate relationships, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the human side behind the glitz and glamour of athletic stardom.