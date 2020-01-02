Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Receives High Praise From WNBA’s Breanna Stewart

Luka Doncic is playing great NBA basketball right now. Some have proclaimed that he is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

Doncic, 20, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year is a stats stuffer averaging 29 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Slovenian and third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has been following a trend that past and present NBA player are following: paying homage to the WNBA game.

Last season, Luka Doncic recorded a video forTwitter in support of the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, winning the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award at season’s end.

For those keeping score at home: Ogunbowale finished the season as the WNBA’s third-highest scorer posting 19.1 points per game.

In one of the tightest WNBA Rookie of the Year Award races, the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier ended up receiving the award receiving 29 of the 43 votes.

Seattle Storm All-Star, Breanna Stewart took notice to Doncic recognition and in a recent Q&A in Los Angeles, we discussed it.

Check out our chat below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Back in the summer, Luka Doncic showed love to Arike Ogunbowale winning the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award. What do you think it will take for players in the WNBA and the NBA to come together and support each other equally?

Breanna Stewart: Yeah I think it’s great to see NBA players trying to stay in tune with the WNBA and I think what a lot of people don’t realize is that they’re fans bigger than what it seems paying attention watching games and they’re basketball junkies like us watching no matter who is playing.

Kobe Bryant is a fan of the WNBA game. “The WNBA is a beautiful game to watch,” Bryant told the Los Angeles Times’ Arash Markazi.

“There’s no better way to learn than to watch the pros do it.”

Last week, Bryant and his daughter sat courtside to watch Doncic’s Mavericks play the Lakers at Staples Center.

During the game, Bryant wore a Philadelphia Eagles beanie and a bright orange WNBA hoodie.

Recently, hit video game, NBA 2K added a playing mode where folks can use WNBA players in the game.

A two-time WNBA All Star, Stewart was named the WNBA Finals MVP when her Seattle Storm won the WNBA Championship in 2018.

In our chat, the WNBA’s 2016 Rookie of the Year also discussed video games and the inclusion of WNBA players in NBA 2K20.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you play NBA 2K?

Breanna Stewart: I used to play these video games when I was younger being in high school in the basement and playing them. The video games, I had an Xbox but I don’t know exactly what 2K I was playing but I was playing the NCAA games and now you cannot play those games anymore.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at the game and the integration of 2K and the WNBA. Just like NBA Live did it last year, how cool is it to see yourself in the game?

Breanna Stewart: It’s very cool to see myself and the WNBA in 2K and it’s something that needed to happen. Continue to build on things outside of EA sports it’s something to build on.