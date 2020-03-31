How to Watch ‘Chuck & Tito’ 30 for 30 Online

Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell are legends of the octagon, helping propel the UFC to new heights as central figures for the fighting organization during their prime. ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 Chuck & Tito documents both the friendship and rivalry between the two Hall of Famers as they fought for supremacy.

How to Watch ‘Chuck & Tito’ Online

‘Chuck & Tito’ 30 for 30 Preview

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz — known as the Ice Man and the Huntington Beach Bad Boy — brought millions to the sport of mixed martial arts through their careers and rivalry in the sport.

“As individuals, Chuck and Tito each took turns being the face of the UFC,” said director Micah Brown, per ESPN. “As rivals, they were the most lucrative matchup in MMA history at that time. This film is important not only to celebrate their tremendous careers, but also to explore the psychology behind why fighters fight, and how those contrasting perspectives impacted them as individuals. And, more than that, ‘Chuck & Tito’ is about identity, friendship, and the cost of chasing your dream.”

The documentary covers the career paths for the two fighters, who both came up in the Southern California fighting circuit. Other than that, there was nearly no similarities between the MMA legends.

Here’s the summary of the documentary, per IMBD: “One was a kick-boxer, the other a wrestler. One looked like he’d been in a few too many fights, the other could have stepped off a movie poster. They were Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, “frenemies” from SoCal who brought millions of fans to mixed martial arts and supercharged the UFC. In this brutally honest 30 for 30 documentary, director Micah Brown recaptures their glory days while chronicling MMA’s unlikely history and success.”

And while the two had a heated rivalry, Ortiz felt the documentary was a good way to squash their beef.

“I think our old-school beef is settled, and I think the ’30 for 30′ showed that because Chuck was able to say the truth,” Liddell told MMA Junkie. “A lot of it got cut out of the ’30 for 30.’ They had 19 edits. Dana gave Chuck a call saying, ‘What the hell did you do? Why this?’ and they actually had the right to go in and kind of alter what the story truly was, but it made me happy because there were so many people behind the camera who told the truth, and it’s everything I’ve always been saying.

“A lot of fans don’t know that, but it made me happy because the truth was told and the truth was said, and I got first-hand of it from people who were on the film, itself.”

However, Ortiz did have some criticism of the film.

“I thought they’re gonna be able to put the line right down the middle where it’s neutral,” Ortiz told Barstool Breakfast. “And then I guess there was 19 edits that Dana had to go over. So now its like 10 to 90% to Dana and Chuck and only 10% for me. … That was just complete assassination of my character! you guys cannot do that’…There was so many lies and so many things that just made me looked bad.”

Brown said Chuck, Tito and their relationship was the obvious pick for ESPN’s first MMA focused 30 for 30.

“When I was looking at what would be a great MMA story, I was really looking at what is the origin of the sport? So you can track it all the way back and you’re able to tell how the sport began through Chuck and Tito, you’re able to tell how the sport was purchased through Chuck and Tito, you’re able to talk about how it really grew into the modern era, Brown told MMAfighting.com. “And it all stems back to those guys because they were there. Not in the beginning with Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock, but they were managed by Dana White. They were friends.

“Tito was there early, early, in UFC 13 and then Chuck came along into the picture, and these guys really did usher in the new wave during the Zuffa era of what the UFC would eventually become. They were the first superstars that Zuffa was able to build and they kind of showed that the UFC could not only compete with boxing and pay-per-view, but they could build superstars, something that they’re still doing today.”

Liddell last fought in the UFC in 2010 and Ortiz in 2012. However, both have stayed busy in the ring. In fact, the two faced off at Golden Boy Promotions: Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 in November of 2018, which Ortiz won by first-round knockout.

“I wanted to take Chuck Liddell out,” Ortiz said after the win. “You are not coming back after eight years outside the cage to take me out. Hell no.”

However, Liddell won both of their bouts during their time in the UFC — first in 2004 and then agains in 2006. The two Hall of Famers were scheduled for a third matchup at UFC 115, but Ortiz had neck fusion surgery and pulled out of the fight.

