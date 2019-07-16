How to Watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Reunion Online

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo’s hit reality series, returns tonight at 9/8c for the season 9 reunion, which will air in three parts. The reunion promises plenty of tears, fights, drama and more. Click here for spoilers on tonight’s episode, or read on for how to watch the reunion online without cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo .

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Lisa Vanderpump Will Not be Part of the Reunion Special Following the ‘Puppygate’ Scandal

Andy Cohen, the host of tonight’s reunion, will be joined by Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Camille Grammer. Lisa Vanderpump will not be in attendance, and recently announced that she is quitting the show following the “Puppygate” scandal.

For those who need a refresher, Vanderpump had a falling out with most of the cast of RHOBH in 2018 after a big controversy flared over a dog their costar Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. When the puppy ended up at a kill shelter, Mellencamp accused Vanderpump and her employees of talking about the situation on camera to make it part of a storyline on the show.

Since then, Vanderpump has cut ties with nearly every cast member from the show, and recently quit altogether, telling Us Weekly that the show was “emotionally too difficult to deal with” any longer.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the first part of Bravo’s RHOBH season 9 reunion special and see how the drama unfolds.

