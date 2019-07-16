RHOBH Reunion: Top Spoilers

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is upon us, and there’s a lot of drama in store. The three-part reunion airs this week, and you can expect tears, catfights, and more.

Who will be in attendance? This season’s reunion includes Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Camille Grammer. Lisa Vanderpump will not be attending the reunion, and recently announced she will be stepping away from the show.

One thing that will be discussed on tonight’s reunion is the fact that Denise Richards didn’t get a prenup before marrying Charlie Sheen.

When Andy Cohen asks Grammer if she believes Richards should have asked Sheen for half of their money when they split in 2006, she responds, “I was married for 13 years. That’s a long time…” She continues by saying she “doesn’t know” if Richards should have asked for a prenup. Richards then says that Sheen was “almost bankrupt” when they married. Grammer responds, “OK, I don’t know much about it… Sorry I didn’t follow you that much.”

In other news, things don’t look like they’ll be going too well for Kyle Richards tonight. In June, she shared two photos of her crying on the reunion couch with tissues in hand. She wrote on her social media account, “My favorite day of the year is here… #SOS,” referring to the reunion.

The morning after the reunion, Kyle again took to social media to write, “I think yesterday was our longest Reunion shoot ever… Today I shall hibernate.”

Lisa Vanderpump Will Not Be In Attendance

In early June, Bravo TV reported that Vanderpump would not be returning for the reunion. Andy Cohen confirmed the news during an Instagram chat, stating, “The reunion is going great. It’s major. Lisa Vanderpump’s not here… There’s major things happening…there’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

In a separate interview with Vulture Cohen shared, “I’m not going to do a Lisa rebuttal show… Her time to say her peace was at the reunion, and she gave up that opportunity.”

Still, Lisa is part of the show Vanderpump Rules, and according to Bustle, there’s a rumored Vanderpump Dog spinoff in the works. Andy Cohen, himself, shared on his radio show, “We will continue to see more of Lisa in all of her glory on Vanderpump Rules… the door will always be open to Lisa as it is when people leave the show.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo on October 14, 2010. It has aired for nine seasons thus far.

Be sure to tune into Part 1 of the reunion airing tonight at 9/8c to see how all the drama unfolds.