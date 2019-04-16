Camille Grammer & Lisa Vanderpump Feud

Camillle Grammer took a dig at Lisa Vanderpump‘s teeth during last week’s episode of Real Houswives of Beverly Hills, which causes Vanderpump to snub her bridal shower on tonight’s episode of the show.

Grammer, a former dental assistant, specifically attacked Vanderpump’s teeth, and told the ladies how she “couldn’t stand them” before Vanderpump got her teeth fixed. For those who missed last week’s episode – titled “A Wolf in Camille’s Clothing” – you can check out the clip below.

“I had such an issue with the gums,” she told the ladies after a few drinks. “I was like honey, you need new caps, your gum line is receding.”

As expected, Vanderpump found out about the comment, and, according to tonight’s episode synopsis, she “snubs” Grammer’s bridal shower.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “A Supreme Snub,” reads: “After throwing a bridal shower for Camille, Kyle finds that she is being blamed for Lisa Vanderpump’s absence … Meanwhile, renovation on Lisa Vanderpump’s kitchen begins and Erika prepares for her upcoming tour.”

Following the episode’s airing, Grammer apologized to Vanderpump on Twitter. “It was a bad joke and a needed [change from Puppygate]. I was trying to bring some levity,” Camille tweeted, adding that “Lisa has beautiful teeth” and that she’s “sorry.”

It was a bad joke and a needed chance from pyppygate. I was trying to bring some levity. Lisa has beautiful teeth and there was nothing wrong with her gums. Again it was a bad joke@and I’m sorry @LisaVanderpump — Camille Grammer Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) April 10, 2019

Vanderpump responded, and although she wasn’t happy about the comment, she thanked Grammer for the apology, writing on Twitter “I guess if you want to be inducted to the # rhobhmeangirls you have to come up with something. @ TheRealCamilleG Thank you for ur [sic] apology.”

Grammer also looks like she’s in hot water with another Lisa on the show, according to the synopsis for tonight’s episode, which reads “A dinner celebrating Lisa Rinna’s mother takes an unexpected turn when Lisa Rinna and Teddiget into a political argument with Camille.”

Vanderpump’s comment about the “RHOBH mean girls” stems from issues she’s had with several of her castmates over the last year. Vanderpump actually had a falling out with many of her RHOBH castmates since “Puppygate” went down last year. For those who need a refresher, Vanderpump was involved in a big controversy, which flared over a dog that her costar Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. When the puppy ended up at a kill shelter, Teddi Mellencamp accused Vanderpump and her employees of talking about the situation on camera to make it part of a storyline on the show.

According to ET Online, Vanderpump stopped filming halfway through the season of RHOBH and cut everybody involved with the show out of her life because of the controversy surrounding the puppy.

“I stopped filming halfway through the season,” she told ET Online. “When you are a woman of integrity, and you’re a woman that works really hard and is very compassionate, and is very principally minded, and they keep coming at you and ganging up on you, I don’t know…” After she was continuously accused of leaking the story about Dorit Kemsley to the press, she said she no longer “integrated” with the women on the show, and didn’t appreciate constantly being called a liar.

Tune in to Bravo on Tuesdays at 9/8c to keep up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

